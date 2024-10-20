sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Russia Believes India, Brazil And African Countries Should Be Represented In Unsc: Lavrov

Published 21:10 IST, October 20th 2024

Russia Believes India, Brazil And African Countries Should Be Represented In Unsc: Lavrov

Russia supports permanent UN Security Council seats for India, Brazil, and African nations to ensure better global representation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brazil, India, Africa should become permanent members of UN Security Council — Lavrov
Brazil, India, Africa should become permanent members of UN Security Council — Lavrov | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:10 IST, October 20th 2024