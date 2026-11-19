Shenzhen, China: Russia, China and the United States on Thursday adopted a joint "Declaration towards Peace" following their trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, committing to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, ensuring stable energy flows and preventing the abuse of jurisdiction by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The declaration, adopted following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and stated that the three countries would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the declaration read.

On energy security, the three leaders agreed to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

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The declaration also underlined the importance of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials, while stating that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

"The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction," it added.

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The three countries, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), further committed to reforming the UN to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and fulfil its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security.

"As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Russia, China and the United States committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security," the declaration stated.

According to the declaration, the three leaders held an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The declaration followed an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation, during which the three leaders committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, while welcoming the trilateral meeting, described it as a landmark event and said the main focus of the discussions was maintaining world peace and promoting strategic stability in relations between major powers.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation among major powers, he said, "Good relations between major powers make the world a safer place, while confrontation between them plunges it into chaos."

Xi further said that the three countries must work together to address global challenges and uphold international peace and stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked China and Xi Jinping for hosting the meeting, highlighting the shared responsibility of the three countries in maintaining international peace and security.

"Our three countries are united not only by our status as victors in World War II but, more importantly, by our shared responsibility for maintaining international peace and security," Putin said.

He also highlighted common interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine, and addressing challenges such as international terrorism and transnational organised crime.

"I am convinced that Russia, China, and the United States, and our peoples, can make a significant contribution to strengthening security and stability around the world if we work together constructively, in a spirit of partnership, on the basis of mutual respect, equality and a balance of interests," Putin said.

US President Donald Trump described the meeting as a historic opportunity for the three countries to engage in dialogue on issues affecting the international community.

"We are choosing a different course. A historic summit offers us the chance to seek out new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues, most of them everybody in this room knows, and hopefully to create a better future for all of us, a very, very much better future and safer future," Trump said.

On nuclear security, Trump said, "As the world’s three largest nuclear powers, by far, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used."

Trump also raised concerns over the ICC, saying, "I'll be suggesting ways to protect our nations’ sovereignty from rogue globalist organisations such as the International Criminal Court, which has gotten out of control, which I believe we all agree has really strayed far beyond its jurisdiction."