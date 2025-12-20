Russia & European Countries Could Overtake US GDP If They Unite: Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday addressed the annual question-and-answer session in Moscow, answering questions from the media and the public on multiple topics. During the conference, the Kremlin chief stated if Europeans countries unite with Russia, instead of fighting with each other, the two economies will thrive.

Putin stated, “If we were to join our efforts with European countries, Russia and European countries, our joint GDP would be higher than the United States. Of course, this is all theoretical, but it is quite obvious, the fact is quite obvious, that unifying and complementing our abilities, we will thrive instead of fighting each other like you are doing."

He further criticised the European Union's efforts to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said such an attempt would amount “not to theft, but to robbery.” He added that the EU backed away from the plan to use its frozen assets because it would have faced serious repercussions.

After failing to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine, the European Union (EU) agreed to raise a 90-billion euro loan for the war-torn country by borrowing against its shared budget.

Putin Reacts To NATO Chief's War Threat

Putin reacted to NATO chief Mark Rutte's warning for a large-scale war with Russia. Rutte had recently said, "We must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents and great grandparents endured."

The Kremlin chief dismissed the NATO chief's remarks, asking, “What are you talking about when you talk about preparing for war with Russia. Can you read? Have you read the US National Security Strategy? It doesn't mention Russia as an adversary.” He added, "US is the main backer of NATO. And yet the General Secretary of NATO is preparing it for war? It's just a lack of basic professional competence."