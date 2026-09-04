Russia, India ‘On Same Page’ on Peace; ‘Ball in Ukraine’s Court’: Russian Ambassador Alipov

New Delhi: Russia and India are “on the same page” on the need for peace and dialogue to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, asserting that Moscow is ready for peace and the “ball is in Ukraine’s court”. Speaking to ANI, Alipov stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy was in line with Russia’s position and welcomed India’s push for an end to the conflict.

“The Indian position for peace is very well known; it is consistent, and we are on the same page with India on that. Russia has stood for peace and dialogue in the first place, for decades,” Alipov said. His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, besides the situation in West Asia and the Black Sea.

Prime Minister Modi told the Russian President that India supports all efforts towards peace in Ukraine and urged an end to the ongoing conflict, saying that every day spent in conflict sets humanity back. "Every day spent in war sets humanity back, whereas every step taken towards peace fills humanity with new hope and enthusiasm. We must move away from endless war and (to) an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," PM Modi said during his bilateral meeting with Putin.

"We have consistently discussed the issue of Ukraine. When we met previously, you briefed me in detail on all aspects of the matter. As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so," PM Modi said. Russian envoy Alipov said Russia had already put forward its peace proposals and made steps towards compromise, but alleged that Ukraine and its European supporters were seeking to continue the fighting.

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“We have always been prepared for peace; we are ready for peace, and the ground for that we have proposed and have set. But unfortunately, it seems the other party, Kyiv and its supporters in Europe especially, are prepared to continue with the fighting,” he said. “The ball is in Ukraine’s court,” the Russian envoy added.

The Ambassador also raised concerns over what he described as a sharp escalation of attacks in the Black Sea, saying Indian sailors had suffered in such incidents. “You may want to know that the attacks in the Black Sea this year are more than 10 times, there is a 10-fold increase of these attacks in the Black Sea this year than in previous years by Ukraine,” Alipov said.

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He said the attacks posed serious concerns for maritime security and called for pressure on Kyiv to return to negotiations. “Indian sailors have suffered from the attacks in the Black Sea and elsewhere. And these are very important problems to be tackled,” he said. Alipov also said Russia viewed Prime Minister Modi’s calls for dialogue and diplomacy as helpful in efforts to bring Kyiv to the negotiating table.

“It is important to pressure the Kyiv regime to the negotiation table based on the existing proposals. And for that we’re working for that, and the calls India makes are helpful for that; it is very clear,” he said. On the Modi-Putin meeting in Bishkek, Alipov said regular interaction between the two leaders was important as it helped set the direction for the broader India-Russia relationship.

He said the two leaders discussed several bilateral projects in areas including defence, energy, trade and space. According to Alipov, major bilateral agreements are generally signed during dedicated bilateral visits rather than on the sidelines of major multilateral events.

He said Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to Russia for a bilateral visit at mutually agreed dates, adding that Moscow was preparing for a “big set of outcomes” from the visit. The Russian envoy said the personal rapport between Modi and Putin had also remained an important factor in the development of the India-Russia relationship.