Russia Providing Intelligence With Iran To Strike US Forces In Middle East As Ukraine Offers Help To Washington Against Iranian Drones | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Russia is reportedly providing Iran with intelligence that could help Tehran target United States military forces in the Middle East, according to a report by The Washington Post, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

The report said the targeting information shared by Moscow has included the locations of American warships and aircraft operating in the region, marking the first indication that another major US adversary may be participating, even indirectly in the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The extent of Russia's support to Iran was not entirely clear but the Iranian military's own ability to locate U.S. forces has been degraded since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Tehran last week, the Post reported.

United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has stated that Washington is "not concerned" about reports suggesting that Russia is supplying Iran with intelligence regarding troop positions and movements in the region.

Advertisement

In an interview with Major Garrett for CBS's "60 Minutes" airing this Sunday, Hegseth declined to officially confirm the reports but maintained that the military is fully apprised of the situation. He noted that the US is "tracking everything" and ensuring that such data is factored into current battle strategies.

Hegseth emphasised the strength of the nation's surveillance capabilities, asserting that "Our commanders are aware of everything." He further added that, "We have the best intelligence in the world. We're aware of who's talking to whom".

Advertisement

Addressing potential threats to US personnel arising from these reports, Hegseth reassured the public that the administration is prepared to handle any intelligence leaks. "We're not concerned about that," he stated, adding that "We mitigate it as we need to".

Precision Of Iranian Strikes

The scale and precision of the strikes raised questions about how Iran was able to identify and hit sensitive American military infrastructure across multiple countries in the region.

According to the report, the intelligence-sharing arrangement suggests Russia is assisting Iran with information that could help it track and potentially strike US military assets across the Gulf region. The alleged move highlights the possibility of a wider geopolitical dimension to the war.

Iranian Strikes Hit US Bases

The development comes as Iranian strikes earlier this week reportedly damaged structures linked to communications and radar systems at several US military installations in the Middle East. A report by The New York Times said Iranian attacks hit sites that are part of or located near communications and radar infrastructure at at least seven US military bases across the region.

The U.S. military has identified six reserve soldiers killed in Kuwait when a drone slammed into a U.S. military facility in Port Shuaiba. Trump and other senior officials have warned the conflict will likely result in more U.S. military deaths.

The strikes, which occurred over the weekend and on Monday, targeted bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Among the facilities affected were satellite communications terminals, radar domes and other equipment that form a critical part of the US military’s command-and-control network in the Gulf, the report said.

According to the report such targeting would likely require detailed intelligence on US military deployments and infrastructure. The report by The Washington Post suggesting Russian intelligence support may provide a possible explanation for Iran’s ability to strike multiple US-linked sites.

Kremlin's Response

Russia was in dialogue with representatives of Iran's leadership, the Kremlin said on Friday. It declined to provide details when asked by reporters whether Moscow was helping Tehran.

The conflict has been an unexpected shot in the arm for Russia, with a significant bump in demand for its oil and gas, boosting exports battered in recent years by sanctions linked to its war in Ukraine. The United States has given Ukraine intelligence information during its war with Russia.

China’s Possible Role In The Crisis

Beyond Russian involvement, there are indications that China might be preparing to offer Iran financial aid, equipment parts, and missile components. While Beijing has avoided direct involvement in the war so far, it remains heavily dependent on Iranian oil and has reportedly pressured Tehran to ensure safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ukraine Offers Help To US Against Iranian Drones

As the conflict widens, Ukraine has reportedly stepped in to assist the United States and its allies in countering Iranian drone threats in the Middle East. According to reports, Washington has sought Kyiv’s expertise in dealing with Iranian-designed drones, which Ukraine has been fighting against extensively during its war with Russia.

Ukrainian officials have indicated that they are prepared to share battlefield experience, technical know-how and counter-drone tactics developed while defending against Iranian-origin Shahed drones used by Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also signalled Kyiv’s willingness to support the United States and its regional partners by sharing methods used to detect and intercept Iranian drones. Ukraine’s experience includes the use of electronic warfare systems, acoustic sensors and low-cost interception techniques that have proven effective against large numbers of drones.