Russia Releases Map Claiming Ukraine Launched Drone Strike on Putin’s Residence

Moscow: Russia’s Ministry of Defence has published a flight map and released footage it says shows 91 long-range Ukrainian drones targeting President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region on the night of December 28-29, the Russian state-linked news site RT reported.

According to Moscow, the drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defences before reaching the presidential compound. The map released by the defence ministry purportedly traces the route taken by the unmanned aerial vehicles as they crossed into Russian airspace toward the retreat near Lake Valdai.

RT’s report highlighted Moscow’s claim that the drones were part of a “carefully planned attack” on a facility associated with the Russian president, though the defence ministry says there were no casualties or damage.

“Kiev had launched 91 long-range strike drones at Putin’s compound in Novgorod Region on the night of December 28-29,” the RT report said, citing the Russian defence ministry’s release.

However, the claim has been met with sharp denials from Ukraine and international skepticism. Ukrainian officials have rejected the accusations as unfounded, calling the narrative fabricated to undermine diplomatic efforts and derail ongoing peace negotiations.

Independent analysts and Western governments have also noted that no independent evidence has emerged to verify the alleged drone strike, and footage released by Russia has not been independently authenticated.

The alleged incident comes amid a critical moment in the Russia-Ukraine war and peace diplomacy, with talks involving Ukrainian and U.S. leadership under way. The Russian allegation has added fresh strain to the conflict’s diplomatic landscape.