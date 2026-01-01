Russia Releases Video Showing Putin’s Residence 'Hit By Ukrainian Drone', Authenticity Question Looms

New Delhi: Day after Russia released a video footage of a downed drone to show that Ukraine tried to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence this week amid Kyiv's denials, another chilling video has surfaced that shows a missile purportedly striking the mammoth palatial place.

The footage of the attack on Putin’s residence, now gone viral, drew concern from Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of New Year’s Eve. PM Modi urged both Russia and Ukriane to focus on securing peace in the region.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," PM Modi had posted on X.

The latest video surfaced after Kyiv stated that Moscow has produced no evidence to support its allegations. Kyiv also claimed that Russia had invented the alleged attack to block progress of peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

What Moscow Claimed

Russia claimed that the drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defences before reaching the presidential compound. The map released by the defence ministry purportedly traces the route taken by the unmanned aerial vehicles as they crossed into Russian airspace toward the retreat near Lake Valdai.

Video footage released by Russia’s Defence Ministry showed a senior officer, Major-General Alexander ​Romanenkov, setting out details of ⁠how Ukraine allegedly attacked one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences in the Novgorod region.

Maj. Gen. Romanenkov stated that 91 drones were ‌launched from Ukraine’s Sumy and Chernihiv regions in ‌a “thoroughly planned” attack that he said was thwarted by Russian air defences.

The video released by the Ministry included footage of a Russian serviceman ‍standing next to fragments of a device which he said was a downed Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone carrying a six-kilogram explosive device which had not detonated.

Moscow said that the drones were part of a “carefully planned attack” on a facility associated with the Russian president.

What Ukraine Said

Russia's claim was sharply denied by Ukraine. Ukrainian officials rejected the accusations as unfounded, saying that they were meant to undermine ongoing peace negotiations.

Several independent analysts noted that no independent evidence has emerged to verify the alleged drone strike, and footage has not been independently authenticated.

“Almost a day passed and Russia still hasn’t provided any plausible evidence to its accusations of Ukraine’s alleged ‘attack on Putin’s residence.’ And they won’t. Because there’s none. No such attack happened," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke on X.

“We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides expressing their concerns regarding the attack that never happened,” he added.

US Rejects Russian Claims

Meanwhile, US national security officials reportedly said that Ukraine did not attempt to target Russian President Vladimir Putin or any of his residences in a reported drone operation, countering Moscow's allegation that Kyiv sought to assassinate the Russian leader.

The assessment was based on a Central Intelligence Agency evaluation that found no evidence of any attempted attack on Putin, according to a US official familiar with the intelligence findings.