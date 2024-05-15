Advertisement

Kyiv: As US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine's Kyiv, the Russian Defence Ministry said that its air defences shot down 10 US-supplied Ukrainian missiles targeting Crimea early Wednesday.

As per the ministry's statement, 10 US-supplied Ukrainian ATACMS missiles were destroyed over the Black Sea over Crimea, AP reported.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that air defences shot down several Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and near the Belbek air base, adding that fragments of downed missiles fell into several residential areas but no casualties were reported.

Furthermore, the Ministry reported that on Wednesday, in another Ukrainian attacks, Russian air defences also shot down nine Ukrainian drones, two Vilha rockets, two anti-radar HARM missiles and two Hammer guided bombs over the Belgorod region. Belgorod Gov. Vuacheslav Gladkov said that in these attacks, two people were injured in the village of Dubovoye when a Ukrainian rocket set their house ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Russian Military stated that five other Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Kursk region and three drones were downed over the Bryansk region.

The Defence Ministry also said that another Ukrainian drone was downed over the Tatarstan region. Tatarstan is located more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, said two drones attacked a fuel depot. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

This comes as Ukraine launched a steady series of drone attacks on oil refineries and fuel depots across Russia over the past few months, causing a significant damage.

These Ukrainian attacks came in as Russian troops pressed their offensive in northeast Ukraine that began last week, which marked the most significant border incursion since the full-scale invasion began.

Blinken, who arrived Tuesday was on a two-day visit, sought to rally Ukrainians' spirits during the new Russian offensive, assuring them that they are not alone and that billions of dollars in American military aid that is on the way after months of political delays will make a “real difference” on the battlefield.

(Inputs from AP)

