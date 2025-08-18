Russia Strikes Ukraine On Day Of Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting In Washington, Ukrainian President Reacts Sharply To 'Cynical' Attack

Russia Strikes Ukraine On Day Of Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting In US | Image: Screengrab of Video, @ZelenskyyUa X, AP, Republic

In a fresh salvo, Russian forces struck Ukraine on the same day a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place in Washington.

President Zelenskyy shared this information in a post on X, accompanied by a video bearing proof of the destruction caused due to Russian military strikes in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Odesa.

“This was a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They know a meeting is happening today in Washington to address ending the war,” Zelenskyy wrote in his X post.

“Everyone seeks dignified peace and true security. Yet, at this very moment, the Russians are attacking Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Odesa, destroying residential buildings and civilian infrastructure,” his post added.

Providing details of the meeting, he said, “We will discuss key issues with President Trump. Leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the European Union, and NATO will also participate in the conversation.”

He further accused Russia of deliberately killing people in Ukraine.

“Russians are deliberately killing people, including children. As of now, seven people have been killed in a drone strike in Kharkiv, the youngest being a girl only a year and a half old, with dozens more injured, including children,” Zelenskyy stated in the X post.

“In Zaporizhzhia, missile strikes injured 20 people and killed three. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of all victims,” he added.

During the military strikes, Russia also attacked an Azerbaijani company in Odesa, the Ukrainian President noted.

“There was also a deliberate Russian strike on an energy facility in Odesa owned by an Azerbaijani company, implying an attack not only on us but also on our relations and energy security,” Zelenskyy said in the X post.

Emphasizing the need for security guarantees, Zelenskyy claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is carrying out strikes, causing multiple fatalities in Ukraine, to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe while undermining diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

“The Russian war machine continues to destroy lives despite everything. Putin commits demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe and to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is precisely why we seek assistance to end the killings. That is why reliable security guarantees are required. That is why Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war,” he said.