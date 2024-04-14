Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully
The Russian military on Friday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Moscow: The Russian military on Friday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that the launch took place at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the south of the country as part of “state testing of prospective missile systems, as well as confirmation of the stability of missiles in service.”
The test launched achieved its results “in full,” the ministry added, and confirmed “high reliability of Russian missiles to ensure (Russia's) strategic security." The ministry didn't name the type of the missile that was test-launched.
Advertisement
Russia regularly carries out test launches of ICBMs and other missiles as it seeks to modernize its weapons.
Advertisement
Published April 13th, 2024 at 00:34 IST