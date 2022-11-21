17-year-old Ukrainian Boy Builds Landmine-detecting Device Amidst Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the lives of millions who are at the epicentre of the conflict. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the education of thousands of Ukrainian students suffered to a great extent. Amidst all the chaos 17-year-old Igor Klymenko has invented a device that has the potential to save countless lives. The 17-year-old built a landmine-detecting device while he was hiding with his family from the Russian forces in a basement on the outskirts of Ukraine.

Klyemnko penned down his journey on Monday for Metro UK. In the article, he talked about how he started developing his idea which came during Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, at that time Igor was 9 years old. Recalling the moment Russia invaded Ukraine, Igor wrote, "It was terrifying to think that at any moment we could lose a loved one, and our homes could be destroyed. But despite the constant roar of rockets and gunshots, I understood that this was a new reality I would have to learn to live with."

Expressing his gratitude towards his teachers, Igor talked about how some of his teachers who joined the Ukrainian army amidst the Russia-Ukraine war connected to him via phone to help him finish his school year and his ambitious drone projects. "Without their support, I might never have been able to build a working device," Igor wrote in the article.

"I do not know if President Zelensky is aware of my work": Igor

In the article, Igor claimed that the landmine-detecting device will use artificial intelligence to provide precise coordinates of where a landmine is located. Igor wrote, "Over the last two years, I have also sought the help of scientists from around the world. Together with these scientists and my teachers, we started by examining how modern robotics could improve on existing landmine removal technology by making it smarter and more agile."

Hoping that one day the Ukrainian army would use his device, Igor claims that he is unaware if the Ukrainian president is aware of his invention. Igor's prototype has won awards, including the Chegg.org Global Student Prize; first place at the All-Ukrainian research competition at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine for the 2021-2022 academic year; a gold medal at Malaysia’s 21st Technology Expo; a silver medal at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva."

Igor recently moved to Canada and he is a student of Computer Science at the University of Alberta but he worries about his family back home. Igor asserted, "Of course, I worry about my family back home, but I have witnessed first-hand their incredible strength and resilience." Speaking about the importance of education Igor said that it has the potential to "bring out the best in people".