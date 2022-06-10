3 EU Members Are Completely Opposed To Ukraine's Accession, Says Minister

In a key development, three European Union members have opposed Ukraine’s accession to the bloc, a top lawmaker from the war-torn country said. On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of Ukraine, Olga Stefanishyna reckoned that a total of seven nations have suggested alternative options for her country’s EU candidacy, out of which, three have completely refused to approve the membership. Soon after Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy filed an application for the country to become a member of the EU. However, even after weeks, there is little progress recorded.

"In total, about seven EU countries - not Eastern European and Baltic countries, as you can imagine - have made proposals for some other format, offering extra-candidacy or conditional application. There have been many different proposals, but in fact, there are three main countries. who do not want to give the green light to Ukraine today, "she told reporters in Brussels.

'We will sit down and discuss'

The 27 members' strong bloc is set to hold a meeting on June 23-24, during which the candidacy status of Ukraine could be approved. However, the current opposition could obstruct the process. Addressing the disapproving states-none of whom she named- Stefanishyna said that Ukraine was open to discussions, according to a report by Deutsche Welle.

“If you do not want the decision to be made on the 24th, then let me name them, and we will sit down and discuss. I am confident that none of the leaders of the European Union will be able to say 'No' to Ukraine on June 24," Stefanishina said. She further emphasised that any other options, except the candidate status, "will weaken the EU itself."

Previously, it was reported that the EC will initiate the discussion on Ukraine's application to join the European Union on June 13 and make the final assessment on June 17. The EU representative Eric Mamer in a press conference made the announcement regarding European Commission's decision to hold talks on Ukraine's EU bid, Babel reported. Mamer announced that European Commissioners on Monday, June 13, will start discussing the latest applications for EU membership from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

(Image: stefanishynao/Twitter)