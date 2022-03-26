At least four people were killed and three others injured after Russian forces launched an artillery attack on a polyclinic delivering humanitarian aid in Kharkiv. Taking to Telegram, Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov on Friday confirmed that in the morning of March 25, Russian invaders fired artillery and Grad multiple launch rocket systems at the city clinic in Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, which was giving out basic supplies. He also accused Russian troops of "purposeful shelling" in a bid to thwart the disbursement of humanitarian supplies to civilians.

"Seven people were injured of which four died... obviously, the enemy wants to sow panic and prevent the receipt of humanitarian aid," Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleh Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian troops also fired in the distribution point of Nova Poshta where six people were killed and 17 injured, the official added, as quoted by Interfax. Relentless shelling of Ukraine cities continued as the war entered day 31 on Saturday. Meanwhile, deputy of Moscow City Duma Deputy suggested that six more countries- Kazakhstan, Ukraine's neighbouring European countries like Moldova, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia - should be "denazified", NEXTA reported. The statement brings to reality the plethora of warnings flagged by embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Russian advancement towards other European countries, including members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

UN avers it has information corroborating existing mass graves in Mariupol

In the nearly month-long running war, the strategic port city of Mariupol has remained the most impacted with a nearly rough estimate of 2,500 casualties. Days after Ukrainian authorities claimed 300 deaths in the drama theatre attack, head of United Nations mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner on Friday reckoned that the humanitarian agency has "satellite information" that confirms the existence of mass graves in Mariupol, with one grave holding 200 bodies.

Bogner's statement comes at a time when human rights groups have flagged accusations of war crimes being conducted on Ukrainians by Russia. Citing credible evidence and countless account and images of the destruction of sufferings, the US State Department, in an official report, blamed Russia for committing war crimes in Ukraine. Noting the ghastly attacks on the drama theatre and maternity hospitals in Mariupol, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on March 23 had seconded US President Joe Biden's statement, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal." Recalling the brutality of Putin's forces, US ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield during an emergency meeting of the UNSC said the attack has inflicted significant damage on Ukrainians. Specifying harrowing conditions of Mariupol, she added, "once a home to nearly a half million people, has now been without food, water, electricity or gas for weeks."

