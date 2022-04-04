65% Russians Approve Of Putin's War Against Ukraine; Only 5% 'ashamed', New Poll Finds

In a poll conducted by Levada Center between 24 and 30th of March, it was found that 51% of Russians are "proud of Russia's war against Ukraine" while another 14% are "happy and excited". In total, at least 65% of Russians expressed their approval of the war against Ukraine in the poll conducted in 50 regions of Russia. The sample size for the research was 1,632 people who were aged 18 years or older.

Only 5% feel ashamed of the ongoing Russia Ukraine war crisis:

An average of 8% of voters expressed anger and outrage while 12% are shocked. The new poll has indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has strong support in the country. In the survey, 6% of users have additionally displayed feelings of 'depression and stupor' as the aggression from Russia on Ukraine reached its 40th day.

Russia-Ukraine War enters day 40

As the conflict entered Day 40, Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital Kyiv. They used cables to remove corpses from the street, due to the fear of them being booby-trapped by Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkyy, in his nightly address said, “departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment, and “even the bodies of those killed.”

Ukrainian Air Command on the previous day reported that Russia lost 8 of its war equipment on Saturday. In an online post, it said, that Putin's forces lost four missiles, two Su-34 fighter-bombers, one helicopter, and one UAV in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Defense Ministry has accused Russia of looting and selling goods stolen from Ukraine. In a tweet, the ministry said that Kremlin troops had set up a “specialized markets” in Belarus to sell goods that they took while raiding Ukrainian towns and cities. “From children's toys, carpets to, as in this photo, washing machines, were grabbed in the last few days by retreating Russian troops,” it said.

In the latest update, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intended to call on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to step up sanctions against Russia during his meeting this week, the Times reported. Earlier. Scholz had that the EU will introduce a new package of sanctions against Moscow. The US State Secretary, Antony Blinken, on the other hand, has stated that the horrific images of the war are a "punch to the gut." He further said that the State Department would help document any atrocities committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians.