70% Taiwanese Willing To Militarise Amid Fear Over Chinese Invasion, Reveals New Poll

A recent poll suggests that more than 70% of Taiwanese citizens are willing to militarise to protect the country against China if war breaks out.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns for Taiwan as China refuted the sovereignty of the independent nation and has stated that Taiwan eventually will be part of China. However, a recent poll suggests that more than 70% of Taiwanese citizens are willing to military protect the country if war with China breaks out in the future. As per the reports of Asia Times, there is also rising public support for reforming military reservist training and extending mandatory military service if required in order to provide complete defence against any future invasion by China.

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, which has a population of about 24 million people. Taiwan, on the other hand, has responded to Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has often condemned. China has claimed that Taiwan's independence will lead to war.

'China wants to overturn the international order'

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu, cautioned China on Saturday not to disrupt the international order by spreading authoritarianism in the region. In an interview with Australia's Sky News, Wu stated that China wants to overturn the international order and extend its authoritarian regime to Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. He also stated that if Taiwan collapses, the whole of the region will suffer. He also claims that Taiwan must be very strong in rejecting the spread of authoritarianism and that they will fight very hard to safeguard not only Taiwan's sovereignty but also Taiwan's democracy.

China will face consequences if proved that it is providing support to Russia: Biden

In the meanwhile, amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, which was started nearly a month ago, US President Joe Biden had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday where they discussed the Ukraine crisis, with Xi Jinping stating that the action is not something they want to see and that the events demonstrate that countries should not get to the point of meeting on the battlefield. Biden warned that China will face consequences if proved that it is providing material support to Russia's military action in Ukraine.

(Inputs from ANI)

