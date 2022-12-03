A Group Attempts To Steal Banksy Mural From A War-torn Building In Ukrainian Town

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, a group of people attempted to steal a Banksy artwork off a wall in Ukraine that had been damaged during the conflict. Even after the attempted stealing from the wall of a war-torn building, the mural which has been made by the renowned graffiti artist Banksy remained unharmed and intact. Further, the perpetrators were able to cut away a piece of board and plaster that depicted a lady carrying a fire extinguisher while wearing a gas mask and dressing gown, Sky News reported.

According to a statement from Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region, the group of people was seen at the location in Hostomel, a city close to the capital Kyiv, and the mural was recovered. He continued by saying that the photo was still in shape and that the authorities have been guarding it. He added, “These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy... we'll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory," BBC reported.

Furthermore, the police said that many individuals were detained at the site in Hostomel where the image was retrieved. As per the images provided by the police, a sizable portion of the yellow wall in the Hostomel was seen to be chopped all the way down to the bricks.

Banksy mural's in Ukrainian towns

It is pertinent to mention that the mural and six others were painted last month in locations that had seen especially intense conflict following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, according to Banksy. Last month, Banksy released a video of his artwork created in Ukraine, featuring pieces that depict how people are going through their everyday lives on buildings damaged by shelling in Ukraine.

In one, a woman is seen balancing on a collapsed structure. In another, a person who resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown being thrown during a judo battle with a little boy. In a third, two kids are seen utilizing a metal tank trap as a seesaw. On the art market, Banksy's works may fetch millions of pounds, Sky News reported.

The towns which are shown in the artwork, such as Hostomel, Horenka, and Borodyanka, were among the most affected at the outset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The video also reveals the artist's hand at work, albeit, in typical Banksy style, his face is never shown.

One of the most well-known painters in the world, Banksy, gained notoriety in the early 1990s with stenciled drawings throughout Bristol. However, despite having a large global fan base, the artist's identity is still unknown.

This is not the first time; a Banksy mural has been vandalized. A Banksy piece was stolen in 2019 using angle grinders from an emergency entrance at the Bataclan concert arena in Paris. It was eventually discovered in Italy. In order to prevent damage or vandalism, other Banksy murals, including several from the UK, have been covered in plastic sheets.

(Image: Instagram-Banksy)