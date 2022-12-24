'Acknowledging Reality': US Reacts To Putin Calling Ukraine Conflict A 'war' For 1st Time

During a news conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the conflict in Ukraine as a "war", which prompted a response from the US, as per a report from DW news. Previously, Russia had officially referred to the conflict as a "special military operation" and had implemented a law criminalizing the use of the word "war" to describe the conflict. In response to Putin's use of the term, a spokesperson for the US State Department stated that the United States and the rest of the world had recognised the conflict as an "unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine" since February 24, as per SCMP.

"As a next step in acknowledging reality, we urge him to end this war by withdrawing his forces from Ukraine," continued the spokesperson. The State department's statement remarked that the acknowledgement of the conflict in Ukraine as a war by Putin won't bring any comfort to the people of Ukraine or to the families of Russian soldiers who have been killed in the conflict. Meanwhile, the Russian President has asked Russia's defense industry chiefs to speed up their production, so that Moscow can provide its troops with all the equipment they need.

Putin tells arms manufacturers to up their game

Vladimir Putin reportedly made this statement when he was in Tula, which is located in Western Russia, nearly 180 kms south of Moscow. It is well known in certain circles for being an important center for arms manufacturing. The city is home to a number of major arms manufacturing companies, including the Tula Arms Plant and the Tula Cartridge Plant, which are both major producers of small arms and ammunition. Zelenskyy, back from him US visit, has warned his citizens that Russia could increase the intensity of attacks during Christmas.

Zelenskyy seeks German tanks

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, has called on Germany to establish a "European tank alliance" to streamline military aid to Ukraine. In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Melnyk requested that Germany supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Ukraine wants German tanks, but the Germans are not keen on supplying battle tanks to Ukraine. Melnyk has suggested that "if the German government doesn't want to go it alone on deliveries, then Germany could pursue a leadership role on the continent in this, forging a European tank alliance", as per the DW report.