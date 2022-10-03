After Lyman, Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Experiencing Military Success In Kherson Amid War

What is seens as another success for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not just experiencing military success in Lyman, but also in the Kherson region. In his overnight statement, he said Ukraine forces have liberated the small Arkhanhelske and Myrolyubivka settlements in Kherson. Additionally, Ukraine has made efforts to reclaim portions of the Luhansk area.

Addressing the nation, Zelenskyy said: “The story of the liberation of Lyman in Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media.” He added, “The successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman.”

Hailing Ukrainian troops, he said: “This, you know, is the trend... Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations.” However, he noted that the Ukrainian law enforcement organisations are an exception. The President also reaffirmed that Ukraine will prosecute anybody involved in organising "referendums" on Ukrainian land.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for putting the Ukrainian flag back on Ukrainian soil

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to everyone who has been helping to bring about these victorious moments and who puts the Ukrainian flag back where it belongs—on Ukrainian soil. He said, “I thank everyone: from generals to ordinary soldiers, from professional soldiers, intelligence and special forces to volunteers and everyone who helps defend our state.”

For their accomplishments in the east of the war-torn nation, Zelenskyy especially mentioned the 25th, 80th, 81st, and 95th brigades of amphibious assault troops, the 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades, the 1st, 4th, and 17th tank brigades, the Special Operations Forces, National Guard and National Police personnel, SBU personnel, and their intelligence, Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

UK sanctioned officials for conducting 'sham' voting

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom announced 92 penalties on September 26 that target both Russian officials and businesses in response to Russia for organising elections in occupied Ukrainian territory that the US and its allies have already rejected. The Foreign Secretary issued the sanctions "in response to the Russian regime imposing sham referendums in 4 regions of Ukraine – a clear violation of international law, including the UN charter", as per a press release from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The release claimed that the Russian government staged these "sham" referendums in a last-ditch effort to annex land and justify its illegal war.

The UK government has sanctioned 33 officials and their accomplices, among them Sergei Yeliseyev, a Vice Admiral in the Russian Navy and the recently appointed Head of Government of Kherson. Putin's preferred PR company, IMA Consulting, has also suffered penalties. Goznak, a company that deals with security documents, has also received sanctions.

(Image: AP)