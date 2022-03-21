After NATO Summit In Belgium, Joe Biden To Visit Poland To Discuss Russia-Ukraine War

As Russian forces continue to fire upon cities and trap civilians in Ukraine, President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a stop in Poland as a part of his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday informed that Biden will be leaving from Washington on Wednesday and travel to Belgium first, and then Poland.

As per the press release, Biden will travel to Poland's Warsaw on March 25 and hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. It is learned that the POTUS will discuss how the US, alongside its allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis witnessed in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Joe Biden to attend NATO summit in Brussels

Earlier, the White House had announced that for an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels, the US President will travel to Europe on March 24 and discuss the Russian-Ukraine war. This will be Biden's first trip to Europe since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Further, Biden is scheduled to attend a meeting of the European Council and discuss more sanctions on Russia. The ongoing humanitarian crisis resulting from the displacement of people from Ukraine will be on the table for discussion.

"While he's there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We've been incredibly aligned to date. That doesn't happen by accident. The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it's an opportunity to do exactly that," Jen Psaki announced.

The decision about Biden taking a trip to Europe was announced shortly before he signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris had made a visit to Poland and Romania and held discussions on the refugee crisis, and underscore US support for NATO countries bordering Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for meaningful talks with Russia amid war and warned that it would take "several generations" for Moscow to recover from losses. On the other hand, the unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at isolating the economy of Russia have done little to halt Vladimir Putin's 'special operation'.

(Image: AP)