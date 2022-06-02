Agreements To Help Ukraine Might Help Poland's Economy As Well: PM Morawiecki

The Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on June 1 that economic agreements to help Ukraine may benefit Poland's economy as well. The country stands to benefit from potential agreements to re-export Ukrainian grain, assist Ukraine in rebuilding its infrastructure, and import power from its neighbour. Poland, a firm ally of Kyiv, has been one of Ukraine's largest financial benefactors since the February 24 invasion.

Morawiecki announced on Wednesday that his country is strengthening its transportation infrastructure to facilitate the transfer of grain and other essential items from neighbouring Ukraine, which has been badly hampered by Russia's invasion. He was speaking at Borodyanka, a Ukrainian town near Kyiv that has been seriously hit by Russian bombardment. He went there to dedicate container houses given by Poland to people who have been displaced by the violence.

Morawiecki stated during a press conference, "Today we are preparing several agreements between specific ministries, which will help Ukraine and give Poland an economic impulse. For example these are agreements concerning the export of Ukrainian grain."

Morawiecki stated that Poland, a member of the European Union, is striving to enhance its transport infrastructure and flow capacity in order to simplify the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products to the rest of the globe. The Polish PM further stated that Poland is receiving EU cash for this reason. He stated that North African and Middle Eastern countries rely significantly on Ukraine grain and may experience food shortages if it is not available.

Poland is an important export route for Ukraine

It is worth mentioning here that Poland is currently an important export route for Ukraine, but border bottlenecks, among other issues, are limiting the flow of commodities. Poland and Ukraine are also discussing Poland's support in rebuilding Ukraine following the conflict, as well as deeper defence, security, and infrastructure cooperation. He also suggested that Poland may serve as an industrial centre for Ukraine. The transportation of Ukrainian grain to Baltic seaports will boost Poland's railways.

With Russia controlling or completely blockading Ukrainian Black Sea ports, food supplies from Ukraine have halted since the war began, and Moscow has blamed Western sanctions for impeding grain and fertiliser exports. Morawiecki stated that Poland's infrastructure ministry will be involved in road and rail projects in Ukraine and that the interior and defence ministries were also working on deals.

Image: AP