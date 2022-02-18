As the situation continues to deteriorate alongside the Russia-Ukraine border, Tata Group-owned Air India has decided to operate three flights between India and Kyiv starting February 22. The subsequent two flights will be operating on February 24 and 26. "Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents [sic]," Air India wrote on Twitter on Friday. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has also advised its citizens, particularly students whose stay was not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily.

On Thursday, February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the Embassy has issued some advisories, set up control rooms and developments are also being monitored by Embassy officials. "When we issue an advisory, we take on board developments that are happening as well as our assessment of how we can assist our citizens there. Our focus remains on Indian citizens and Indian students rather than anything larger than that," the MEA stated, as per ANI. The MEA further noted that India is in support of quick de-escalation of tensions and a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis.

Several countries issued directives to their citizens in Ukraine

Tensions in Kyiv have been rising as Moscow has sent thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border, stoking fears of an invasion. Faced with rising worries of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the United States and a number of other countries have issued directives to its citizens in the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that his army is now more powerful than before. Russia is said to have amassed an estimated 130,000 troops near the Ukraine border.

Russia claims troops are being withdrawn from near Ukraine

On February 15, the Russian defence ministry stated that troops are being withdrawn from the country's southern and western military districts. Major General Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson, said troops were loading their equipment for departure and that the move could assist to deescalate tensions between the West and Russia. The European Union (EU) and NATO alliance, on the other hand, claimed that there has been "no de-escalation on the ground" as such.

