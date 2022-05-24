Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the ongoing QUAD summit. The discussion focussed on deepening the developmental cooperation between India and Australia across diverse sectors. Earlier in the day, both the leaders along with other QUAD leaders launched a fellowship programme that would sponsor 100 students to study science and technology in American universities.

Advancing friendship with Australia.



Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AlboMP held fruitful discussions in Tokyo. The talks focused on deepening the developmental cooperation between India and Australia across diverse sectors. pic.twitter.com/TlnZSJFKUY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Albanese hailed his country’s relationship with India. “Our relationship with India is a very important one and it was a great honour to meet with Prime Minister Modi,” he told ANI. Later, in a tweet, he revealed that the discussion focussed on Indo-Australia ties as well as their mutual strategic and economic agenda. Both of them agreed on continuing the positive momentum in their bilateral relationship.

Warmly welcomed my meeting with @narendramodi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India’s full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer. pic.twitter.com/XF6g2mu3xH — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 24, 2022

During the talks, PM Modi congratulated Albanese on his election victory. Both the leaders also reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership, including trade and investment, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education, science and technology agricultural research, sports and people to people ties.

Various discussions held at the QUAD summit

QUAD leaders discussed China’s security pact signed with the Soloman Islands that involves deploying Chinese security forces in the Pacific island nation, as well as using its ports that would give Beijing a strategic foothold in the region. This has erupted security concerns for the QUAD partners. The four countries also discussed the self-administered Taiwan island’s issue, as Biden made first-ever critically threatening remarks against Beijing, saying that the United States would bring its military if China attempts to take Taiwan “by force.”

US, India, Australia and Japan also discussed responses to the conflict in Ukraine, and the ongoing tragic humanitarian crisis, and assessed its implications for the Indo-Pacific. Quad Leaders reiterated our strong resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region and underscored unequivocally that the centrepiece of the international order is international law, including the UN Charter that maintains sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. Leaders also pledged to further strengthen cooperation with Pacific island countries.

(Image: AlboMP/Twitter)