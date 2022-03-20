As Russia continues to aggressively escalate its military operations in Ukraine following severe sanctions and condemnation by western countries, former US National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton has caught the public eye again by saying that not sending US troops to Ukraine is a "big mistake". As reported by Russian news agency Sputnik, John Bolton while speaking to German media outlet RND has stated that NATO and the United States under President Joe Biden have done a "big mistake" as they continue to emphasize that will be no intervention of any kind of Western troops in Ukraine.

"If Biden hadn't said anything about the possible deployment of Western troops in the past few months, it would have been better, for the security of Ukraine and for world peace", he said.

The former NSA's statements came at the time when Ukraine has been repeatedly seeking the intervention of Western countries and has demanded Western troops to be deployed in the country for defending against the ongoing Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, displaying confidence and a forward-looking tone to it, Bolton also proposed to adopt a new approach towards Russia and further follow the 'Reagan' strategy to overthrow Putin. This is not the first time when the ex-National Security Adviser had expressed his outspoken criticism towards the western countries' inadequate actions towards Russia. Earlier in an interview with Leading Britain's Conversation, he had asserted that the Biden administration has not done enough to protect Ukraine from Russia's attack. During this while, he also took a jibe at former President Donald Trump and said that if Donald Trump would have been re-elected as the US President, Kyiv would have been already in the hands of Putin.

Ukraine continues seeking US intervention

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is leading Ukraine's defensive front against the Russian Federation had recently made an appeal to US Congress to do more for helping Ukraine against Russia. Acknowledging that the 'no-fly zone' he had sought may not happen in his country, Zelenskyy asked the US to intensify its sanctions against Russian lawmakers and block imports to tighten their grip.

He also sought other military support to stop the Russian assault which is presently underway in Ukraine. On the other hand, the United States has not only imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia but is also providing financial and security assistance to Ukraine. However, avoiding a direct confrontation with nuclear-armed Russia, the Joe Biden-led administration has refrained from directly intervening its troops in the war-torn nation.

Image: AP