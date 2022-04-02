Amid Intensifying Russia-Ukraine War, Javelin Missile Destroys Russian Battle Tank; WATCH

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 38, the Russian T-72B3 battle tank from the 205th Motorised Brigade was destroyed by Ukraine's Javelin missile from a distance of 2,300 meters. This comes a day after both sides met in an online format on April 1 with high-level visits taking place across the globe. EU Parliament chief Roberta Metsola met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

On the other hand, Ukraine's Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Motuzyanyk has alleged that Russian troops are not only taking Ukrainian children hostage but also using them as human shields during tactical repositioning from the Kyiv area.

Russia continues assault in Donbas, Kherson & Mykolaiv

Meanwhile, Russia is not de-escalating the military offensive in Donbas, Kherson and Mykolaiv. The actions appear to be a preparation for an amplified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in the country's east, which includes Mariupol. According to reports, a land corridor has been created by Russia between Donbas and Crimea. The Ukrainian General Staff had reported that Russia is preparing a 'Kherson People's Republic' in line with Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic. The Russian forces are also slowly moving towards the port city of Odesa and if they are able to capture it, then it will have significant repercussions on Ukraine as their imports and exports will suffer massively.

Retreating Russians leave many mines behind, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early on Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses. He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Image: AP