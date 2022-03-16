Amid Moscow's offensive in Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be participating in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Defence Ministers meeting on March 16. Oleksii Reznikov took to his Twitter handle to share details regarding the NATO Defence Ministers meeting.

He informed that he will be discussing global security in view of the war between Ukraine and Russia. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg in the press briefing stated that Ukrainian Defence Minister will attend the meeting alongside his counterparts of Georgia, Finland, Sweden, and the European Union.

In his tweet, Oleksii Reznikov expressed hope to convince NATO to simplify bureaucracy and accelerate military aid to Ukraine which includes air and missile defence. Ukrainian Defence Minister stated that he will raise the issue of the no-fly zone over Ukraine in the NATO Defence Ministers meeting.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg previewed the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in a press conference on Tuesday, 15 March. Stoltenberg highlighted that the Defence Ministers will hold the meeting at a "defining moment" for security. He stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine has led to "death and destruction". He highlighted that the destruction caused by the Russian military attack against Ukraine has "shocked the world; and shaken the international order."

NATO Defence Ministers to discuss security of allies

Speaking at the press briefing, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Defence Ministers in the meeting on March 16 will discuss measures needed to ensure the security of allies for the longer term. According to Stoltenberg, the Defence Ministers are expected to discuss deploying “substantially more forces in the eastern part of the Alliance", increasing air and naval deployments, bolstering air and missile defence, ensuring cyber defences and military exercises.

Stoltenberg asserted that all the new efforts needed for ensuring security will require an increase in defence investment. He also welcomed the efforts of allies who have already announced an increase in investments.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted NATO's ties with Ukraine and the "strong support" of allies offered to Ukraine amid the prevailing situation. He asserted that the NATO allies have given training to thousands of Ukrainian troops, many of whom continue to fight on the front lines.

In addition, NATO allies have also offered military equipments to Ukraine which includes anti-tank, air defence weapons, drones and ammunitions. According to Stoltenberg, Ukraine has the right to self-defence as per the UN Charter and NATO allies as well as its partners will continue to help Kyiv by providing them military equipment, financial and humanitarian assistance.

Image: AP