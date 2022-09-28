Amid Ukraine War, Russia To Open Army Enlisting Hub On Georgia Border

Russia is reportedly planning to open an army enlisting centre on the border with Georgia, as Russian men of military age flee to the neighbouring ex-Soviet country after President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement on State television. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB)'s officers have been entitled to the duty of enlisting the men that fit the criteria of military mobilization at the border as Russian nationals waited in long queues to escape going to the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, in a more desperate measure, a man shot and wounded the chief recruitment officer at a military enlistment station in Russia’s Irkutsk region. Scores of fighting-age men have told the correspondents on the ground that they wish not to participate in the "senseless" war, many others appeared reluctant to have what they described as "blood on the hands of another individual for one's man's ambition."

Russia's Southern border 'tense and chaotic'

The situation at the Southern border of Moscow has been extremely tense and chaotic as panic-stricken Russians, waiting for days, resort to difficult decisions such as abandoning their cars and making a journey on foot to the neighbouring countries. An estimated 60 of FSB's personnel were deployed at the military checkpoint that they claimed was set up " not to halt the reservists" but to ensure that the Russians did not breach neighbouring nations' borders without legal formalities.

Last week, as Russia's president announce the partial mobilization, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) clarified that only those men of military age who have held previous combat training would be summoned to enlist. Putin attempted to scale down the hysteria, saying: “Only military reservists, primarily those who served in the armed forces and have specific military occupational specialities and corresponding experience, will be called up." In an angst-laden speech, President Putin had also threatened the use of nuclear weapons categorically emphasizing that he "is not bluffing." He also warned the West to stay out of Moscow's business. The goal of the West is to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy our country," maintained Russia's authoritarian leader, adding that he is ready to use nuclear weapons [weapons of mass destruction] to defend Russia's territorial integrity.