Anonymous Claims It Hacked Russian Orthodox Church, Leaked 15 GB Data And 57,500 Emails

Hacker group Anonymous has launched another attack on Russia. The Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian Lipetsk Mechanical Plant, which manufactures components for anti-aircraft missile launchers and other military equipment, were hacked by them on Friday. The hacker group posted on Twitter that they have merged and posted about 15 GB of data from the Russian Orthodox Church's charity wing on the internet. Not only that, they have released roughly 57,500 emails via DDoSecrets (Distributed Denial of Secrets). DDoSecrets, or Distributed Denial of Secrets, is a non-profit news whistleblower site launched in 2018. In their tweet, the Anonymous hacker group said that due to the nature of the leaked data, DDoSecrets has been offering the data to journalists and researchers.

#OpRussia: Hackers leaked 15GB of data stolen from the Russian Orthodox Church's charitable wing & released roughly 57,500 emails via #DDoSecrets.#DDoSecrets noted that due to the nature of the data, at this time it is only being offered to journalists & researchers. #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/1JT3aZ6OLm — Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) April 1, 2022

Anonymous-linked group claimed an attack on Russian television & radio

Hacker group Network Battalion 65 or 'NB65’ claimed last Sunday that it hacked All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, also known as Russian Television and Radio, as the Russia-Ukraine war continues. The group linked to hacker group ‘Anonymous’, said that it had retrieved over 870 gigabytes of information from the company and said that the data would be released soon, stated Anonymous TV. NB65 claimed to hack the All-Russia State Television just days after hacker group 'Anonymous' said it hacked the Central Bank of Russia on Thursday.

Anonymous attacks the Russian Central bank

Earlier, Anonymous TV reported that the Anonymous Collective has said that over 35,000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. Russia’s Central Bank was targeted by the group after Anonymous also targeted the companies that continue to operate in Russia even as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to attack.

JUST IN: The #Anonymous collective has hacked the Central Bank of Russia. More than 35.000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. #OpRussia pic.twitter.com/lop140ytcp — Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) March 23, 2022

However, hours after the international hacking group Anonymous claimed to have hacked the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the latter has refuted its claims. According to a report by the news agency TASS, The Bank of Russia's press service told the news agency that the reports of hacking its system by the "Anonymous" group were bogus and marked the organisation "safe" in terms of cyberattacks. "The Russian central bank refutes information about a possible hacking of any of its information systems," TASS quoted the press service.

Anonymous had declared ‘electronic war’ on Kremlin

Because of Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, Anonymous had declared an “electronic war” on the “Kremlin's criminal regime”. The hacker collective claimed to have hacked 2,500 Russian and Belarusian government state media and other websites “in support of Ukraine”. On March 18, Anonymous had announced the launch of “unprecedented attacks” on the websites of the Russian government and increased their capacity “at peak times from 500 GB to 1TB”, which is “two or three times more powerful than the most serious incidents”.

Image: PIXABAY/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/ THEORTHODOXVIEW/TWITTER