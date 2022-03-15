Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, billionaire and owner of Tesla and SpaceX companies, Elon Musk took to twitter to challenge the Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a fight. The Tesla boss threw challenges at the Russian President on the micro-blogging site Twitter, wherein the Tesla CEO has used the Russian spelling of Vladimir Putin. “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat. Referring to the attacks in Ukraine, he further added,”Stakes are Україна [Ukraine],” he wrote in his tweet.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Later, Musk tweeted following his previous Twitter post, saying ”Вы согласны на этот бой? (Do You Agree to this fight)”. However, a group of anonymous hackers, who already initiated a cyberwar against President Putin, was seemingly unimpressed with the offer. While they didn’t appreciate the Billionaire challenging the President, the group of hackers slammed Musk's challenge as a ‘stunt’ to draw some attention in these harsh situations. Retweeting Musk's post, the Anonymous group said, "Elon has no authority regarding the legal status of statehood & sovereignty of Ukraine. People are suffering, innocents are being killed, cities are being bombed, women and children are dying: Elon pushes publicity stunt. Shame on you."

Elon has no authority regarding the legal status of statehood & sovereignty of Ukraine. People are suffering, innocents are being killed, cities are being bombed, women and children are dying:

Elon pushes publicity stunt. Shame on you.https://t.co/djJZ2Sy0mm — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 14, 2022

'Anonymous' warns Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Anonymous, a group of hackers, had released a warning to Putin, stating that ‘his secrets may no longer be safe’, adding that his government’s key components could be hijacked. In the clip, the masked man said, ''Mr. Putin, The ongoing invasion of Ukraine has shown that your regime has no respect for human rights or the self- determination of the neighbors.'' The hacker added, “In the past several days, a full scale invasion has commenced, civilian neighborhoods has been bombed and the innocent have been killed.” The warning video was posted by 'Anonymous' on their YouTube handle, and it was also released on Twitter a few days back. The group of hackers had already hacked into 400 Russian cameras while it has compiled 100 of these camera feeds on their site behindenemyliners.live with a text overlay.

Image: AP, Unsplash