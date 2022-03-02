In response to Moscow's unjustified military operations in Ukraine, American multinational electronics company Apple on Tuesday announced that it has "paused all product sales in Russia." In a statement released by the iPhone maker, authorities also informed that Apple has also decided to stop all exports into Russia and "limited" its payment services Apple Pay for citizens of the country.

"We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited," Apple said in a statement as per Sputnik.

The tech company also banned state-owned Russian media, RT News and Sputnik News Agency for download from the Apple App Store outside Russia, the statement added. Services on Apple Maps have also been limited. In addition, mobile banking apps in Russia, such as Russia's VTB bank's application will also not fully function on devices using Apple operating system, as per the RIA Novosti news agency.

"We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region," the statement added.

Apple disables live maps in Ukraine

In addition to the restrictions on Russia, Apple has disabled traffic and live incidents on Apple Maps inside Ukraine as a "safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens." The authorities further have decided to "continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on actions" they are taking. "We join all those around the world who are calling for peace," the statement highlighted.

Notably, the move comes after social media giants- Facebook, Twitter, Google- last week banned monetisation of Russian content on their platforms. Online video platform YouTube, also banned streaming of Russian publishers RT News in response to Russia's "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine.

US intensifies sanctions on Russia

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered into its seventh day on Wednesday with Russian troops launching vacuum bombs as they tried to inch closer to Kyiv. The conflict between the countries waded into a large-scale military attack after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered an invasion of Kyiv. Ever since, over 400 casualties, including women and children, have been reported in the war, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

In response to Russia's actions, the western nations have imposed hefty financial sanctions on Russia in a bid to "paralyse" its economy. The penalties include a ban on trade, private and state-owned banks, freezing of assets, and termination from the SWIFT international banking system. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden vowed to make Putin "pay the price" in his first State of Union address. He outlined his plan to ban Russia from American airspace. It is to mention that the US President also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, affirming US' defence assistance to Kyiv in order to "stop the aggressor as soon as possible."

(Image: AP/Unsplash)