Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: 40-mile-long Russian Military Convoy Reaches Outskirts Of Kyiv

Quick links:
Image: AP
The eighth flight of Operation Ganga has departed from Budapest to Delhi. It was a smooth process. We want to thank the Indian Embassy and government for evacuating us from Ukraine to Hungary. They are trying their best to bring us back home safely" said, Indian students.
The eighth flight of Operation Ganga has departed from Budapest to Delhi— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022
It was a smooth process. We want to thank the Indian Embassy and government for evacuating us from Ukraine to Hungary. They are trying their best to bring us back home safely" said, Indian students pic.twitter.com/YtgKSEFwER
We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 28, 2022
Ninth #OperationGanga flight departs Bucharest for New Delhi with 218 Indian nationals. https://t.co/uQzlBMlxi9
As Operation Ganga speeds up to evacuate Indian nations from Ukraine, some of the Indian students have set temporary camps set up at the Siret border in Romania.
Indian students at the temporary camps set up at the Siret border in Romania pic.twitter.com/yuNiq8AVPy— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022
The EU representative at UNGA said, "EU will continue to stand by Ukraine including financial, humanitarian support. Russia has turned its back to peace. We call on Russia to de-escalate & avoid any action that can risk nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Russia should cease its operation & withdraw its forces."
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, "It is important that all members of the international community respond resolutely to Russia's acts". He also said that the G7 nations which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and their partners had also agreed to help Ukrainian refugees.
In the view of sanction orders against Russia, Mastercard has blocked several financial institutions' access to the payment network, as per reports.
After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union on Monday in a historic move, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, "In light of the extraordinary urgency of the situation, we respectfully ask the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine’s request as soon as possible and call upon Russia to immediately halt all military activity in Ukraine."
In light of the extraordinary urgency of the situation, we respectfully ask the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine’s request as soon as possible and call upon Russia to immediately halt all military activity in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XBha7KIMcp— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 28, 2022
Hollywood's largest and most influential movie studio, Disney has announced that it is halting the release of its theatrical films in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. A Disney spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, according to CNN, said, "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar...We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."
Amid ongoing conflict, Japan has introduced a ban on exports of general-purpose products, the supplies of which can contribute to the strengthening of Russia's military potential. Additionally, Japan has also imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Bank.
NEW #Ukraine Conflict Update: The next major phase of #Russian offensive operations will likely begin within the next 24 hours and play out over the ensuing 48-72 hours. https://t.co/x7e0TsYOyV pic.twitter.com/FGIo2gqZ8V— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) March 1, 2022
As per reports, the European Union (EU) has announced that it would sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists. Earlier, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told that the bloc prepared its plan to accommodate millions of displaced people from Ukraine who fled from their country amid fears of being killed in the devastating war against the second biggest military power in the world.
Answering a question about the India abstaining vote abstention at the UNSC meeting, United States Department of State Ned Price said, "we have a very close relationship with India & have regular engagements with our Indian partners... So at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this."
The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport.
The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania)— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022
Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport. pic.twitter.com/UVvvuhjhRr
As per CNN, the White House is closely monitoring the Russian convoy, which according to new satellite images has spread to be more than 40 miles long. Several US officials have told CNN that they are concerned by the size of the convoy, increase in the violence, civilian casualties and indiscriminate killings in recent days.
As per reports, satellite images have revealed that a Russian convoy is stationed north of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles or 64 kilometres ) in an area northwest of Kyiv. Maxar Technologies said the convoy took up roughly 17 miles of roadway. The company told CNN earlier on Monday that a large military convoy consisted of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles.
As more and more nations continue to offer assistance to Ukraine to tackle Russia's military aggression, Taiwan has also stepped up by sending at least 27 tons of medical aid to the former Soviet Union member nation. On Tuesday, the government announced that it would like to extend a helping hand to Ukraine by saying that it was assisting a "democratic camp", stared media reports.
We #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 by sending 27 tons of medical supplies. While #China sides with #Russia in an "unlimited alliance," #Taiwan is with freedom & democracy fighting the expansion of authoritarianism. I have faith: Democracy will prevail! JW pic.twitter.com/UjZr0XsN1Z— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 1, 2022
Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted on Monday, "Starlink here. Thanks, @elonmusk" just days after SpaceX founder Elon Musk was reached out for help. As per reports, the terminals looked like home satellite television dishes that can apparently provide relatively fast internet.
Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/dZbaYqWYCf— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 28, 2022