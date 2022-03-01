Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: 40-mile-long Russian Military Convoy Reaches Outskirts Of Kyiv

Hollywood's largest and most influential movie studio, Disney has announced that it is halting the release of its theatrical films in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. A Disney spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, according to CNN, said, "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar...We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."