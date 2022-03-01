Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: 40-mile-long Russian Military Convoy Reaches Outskirts Of Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 6 days now with Russian troops launching a vacuum bomb on Monday as it tried to move into Kyiv. While the US has pledged more sanctions against Russia, Ukrainehas pledged not to back down. UNHCR has reported over 400 civilian casualties. Canada has also decided to sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. At UNGA, Russia claimed that it has no plans to ‘occupy’ Ukraine.

Aanchal Nigam
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP

08:46 IST, March 1st 2022
8th, 9th flights of Operation Ganga depart from Budapest

The eighth flight of Operation Ganga has departed from Budapest to Delhi. It was a smooth process. We want to thank the Indian Embassy and government for evacuating us from Ukraine to Hungary. They are trying their best to bring us back home safely" said, Indian students.

 

08:41 IST, March 1st 2022
Indian students at the temporary camps in Romania

As Operation Ganga speeds up to evacuate Indian nations from Ukraine, some of the Indian students have set temporary camps set up at the Siret border in Romania.

 

08:38 IST, March 1st 2022
EU pledges to stand by Ukraine

The EU representative at UNGA said, "EU will continue to stand by Ukraine including financial, humanitarian support. Russia has turned its back to peace. We call on Russia to de-escalate & avoid any action that can risk nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Russia should cease its operation & withdraw its forces."

 

08:36 IST, March 1st 2022
Japan says G7 and allies will call for unity against Russia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday, "It is important that all members of the international community respond resolutely to Russia's acts". He also said that the G7 nations which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, and their partners had also agreed to help Ukrainian refugees.

08:27 IST, March 1st 2022
Mastercard blocks several financial institutions

In the view of sanction orders against Russia, Mastercard has blocked several financial institutions' access to the payment network, as per reports. 

08:24 IST, March 1st 2022
Ukraine requests ICJ to hold hearing on Russia

After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union on Monday in a historic move, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, "In light of the extraordinary urgency of the situation, we respectfully ask the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing on Ukraine’s request as soon as possible and call upon Russia to immediately halt all military activity in Ukraine."

 

08:20 IST, March 1st 2022
Disney will stop releasing films in Russia

Hollywood's largest and most influential movie studio, Disney has announced that it is halting the release of its theatrical films in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine. A Disney spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, according to CNN, said, "Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming 'Turning Red' from Pixar...We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation."

 

08:14 IST, March 1st 2022
Japan introduces new way to restrict Russia

Amid ongoing conflict, Japan has introduced a ban on exports of general-purpose products, the supplies of which can contribute to the strengthening of Russia's military potential. Additionally, Japan has also imposed sanctions on Russia's Central Bank.

08:10 IST, March 1st 2022
Current map of hostilities in Ukraine

 

08:08 IST, March 1st 2022
EU sanctions Putin's oligarchs, journalists

As per reports, the European Union (EU) has announced that it would sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, oligarchs, journalists. Earlier,  EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told that the bloc prepared its plan to accommodate millions of displaced people from Ukraine who fled from their country amid fears of being killed in the devastating war against the second biggest military power in the world. 

08:08 IST, March 1st 2022
US on India's abstention at UNSC

Answering a question about the India abstaining vote abstention at the UNSC meeting, United States Department of State Ned Price said, "we have a very close relationship with India & have regular engagements with our Indian partners... So at every level in multiple fora, we have had discussions about this."

08:04 IST, March 1st 2022
Seventh Operation Ganga flight reaches Mumbai with 182 Indians

The seventh Operation Ganga flight with 182 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine reached Mumbai from Bucharest (Romania). Union Minister Narayan Rane received Indian students at Mumbai airport.

 

08:00 IST, March 1st 2022
White House monitoring Russian convoy

As per CNN, the White House is closely monitoring the Russian convoy, which according to new satellite images has spread to be more than 40 miles long. Several US officials have told CNN that they are concerned by the size of the convoy, increase in the violence, civilian casualties and indiscriminate killings in recent days. 

08:00 IST, March 1st 2022
More than 40-mile-long Russian convoy near Kyiv

As per reports, satellite images have revealed that a Russian convoy is stationed north of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles or 64 kilometres ) in an area northwest of Kyiv. Maxar Technologies said the convoy took up roughly 17 miles of roadway. The company told CNN earlier on Monday that a large military convoy consisted of armoured vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles. 

 

08:00 IST, March 1st 2022
Taiwan sends 27 tons of medical aid

As more and more nations continue to offer assistance to Ukraine to tackle Russia's military aggression, Taiwan has also stepped up by sending at least 27 tons of medical aid to the former Soviet Union member nation. On Tuesday, the government announced that it would like to extend a helping hand to Ukraine by saying that it was assisting a "democratic camp", stared media reports. 

 

08:00 IST, March 1st 2022
Ukraine receives donated Starlink satellite internet

Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted on Monday, "Starlink here. Thanks, @elonmusk" just days after SpaceX founder Elon Musk was reached out for help. As per reports, the terminals looked like home satellite television dishes that can apparently provide relatively fast internet. 

 

