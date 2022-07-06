Around 90% Ukrainians May Fall Into Poverty, Millions Lost Their Livelihoods, Warns UN

As the invading Kremlin troops continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities, with no signs of stopping, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres said that millions of people have been forcibly displaced by Russia's aggression in Ukraine, further claiming thousands of lives.

He also highlighted that millions of Ukrainians have lost their jobs, and 90% of the population faces the possibility of becoming impoverished. According to UN News, the UN chief claimed that it would take years to reconstruct the damage and destruction which has occurred to homes, schools, hospitals, and other important infrastructure.

UN Secretary General Guterres made these remarks during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, held in Lugano, Switzerland.

Millions of Ukrainians have lost their livelihoods – and over half of the population is at risk of falling into poverty.



We will continue supporting efforts to save lives, strengthen relief efforts & protect hard-won gains towards the #GlobalGoals. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 5, 2022

The UN chief also revealed that nearly 9 million people have obtained vital and life-saving assistance because of United Nations' strong collaboration with the Ukrainian government, over 300 local civil society partners, as well as international non-governmental organisations. In the upcoming months, the UN wants to reach millions more people, he added.

In addition to this, Guterres stated that they are collaborating with the embattled Ukrainian government to combat the stealth threat posed by landmines, cluster bombs, and unexploded ordnance. Moreover, they are laying the foundation for the renovation and upkeep of crucial infrastructure, as per the chief. "This is a long road, but it must start now," he clarified.

UN is dedicated to assisting Ukraine in saving lives and bolstering humanitarian operations

According to Antonio Guterres, the UN is dedicated to assisting the Government of Ukraine in saving lives, bolstering humanitarian operations, advancing Ukraine's recovery and development strategy, and safeguarding hard-won advancements toward the Sustainable Development Goals. He said, “This is our common obligation. Together, let us stand with and support the people of Ukraine through these dark days — and build a new,” as per the UN News.

Meanwhile, when the fight to protect Kyiv's sovereignty marked 100 days in June, the UN head reiterated his appeal for an immediate cessation of the bloodshed in the war-torn nation. According to Guterres, the continuing Russian assault has already resulted in hundreds of deaths, significant property damage, and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians. In addition, the conflict has exacerbated a "three-dimensional" global crisis - economy, energy, and food.

The Secretary-General also stated that the UN is dedicated to "humanitarian effort" in the nation. According to media reports, since the beginning of the conflict, the UN has been there to assist the Ukrainian people in coping with its humanitarian effects. Guterres further stressed that "negotiations and dialogue" would be necessary to end the current crisis.

Furthermore, the head of the UN cautioned on June 24 by saying that the rising global food scarcity threatens to bring "catastrophe" to the whole planet. According to UN Secretary-General Guterres, the conflict in Ukraine has amplified the consequences of inequality, the coronavirus outbreak, and climate change, to create an unprecedented global food catastrophe that already affects hundreds of millions of people, Associated Press reported.

In a video address to representatives from dozens of developed and developing nations assembled in Berlin, he warned that there has been a "real risk" that several famines would be proclaimed in 2022. And things may become worse in 2023.

Image: AP