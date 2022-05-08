As Russia Declares Temporary Ceasefire In Ukraine; Kyiv Terms It 'repositioning' Strategy

Russia continues its relentless attack in Mariupol as its desire to completely takeover the Donbas region in Ukraine has been thwarted by the Ukrainian forces. However, as there are still a number of civilians stranded in Mariupol, Russia announced a ceasefire for civilian evacuation.

But Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to Mariupol mayor stated that the Russian military uses the ceasefire with Ukraine for the duration of civilian evacuation to take up a new position for artillery observing and sniper fire to strike the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, as per Kyiv Independent. The heavily defended Azovstal steel plant is the remaining area of Mariupol that is under Ukrainian control.

Earlier on May 6, local authorities in Mariupol blamed Russian forces for opening fire on a car carrying citizens fleeing the Azovstal steel plant, that killed a fighter, breaking a ceasefire deal. The declaration by the Mariupol city council received no response from Russia. Moscow has denied targeting civilians and proposed a truce to allow civilians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant to be evacuated with the help of Ukrainian fighters.

All women, children and the elderly in Azovstal evacuated

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated on May 7, all women, children, and the elderly who had taken refuge at Azovstal had been evacuated. Around 1,000 civilians were hiding at Azovstal prior to the evacuation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on May 8 that Ukraine was planning a fresh round of evacuations from Azovstal to save wounded soldiers, doctors and remaining military staff. Approximately 500 injured Ukrainian soldiers are stranded at the steel plant with little medical help.

In the meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Zelenskyy and his people embody the spirit of those who triumphed during WWII. He blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for twisting history to excuse his unjustified and ruthless attack on Ukraine, according to AP.

Diplomatic attempt to help fighters trapped inside the steel plant

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working on a diplomatic attempt to help fighters trapped inside the steel plant. Officials in Ukraine believe that Russian forces are preparing to attack the stranded soldiers by Monday, just in time for Moscow's commemorations of the Soviet Union's WWII victory over Nazi Germany, according to media reports.

Image: AP