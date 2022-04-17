At Poland-Belarus Border, Trucks Still Stranded As EU Sanction Deadline Passes

After the European Union imposed the latest package of sanctions on the Russian Federation for its attack on Ukraine, Russia and its key ally Belarus are facing problems in the region. It was reported that a massive truck line has formed on the Poland-Belarus border as Russian and Belarussian truckers are attempting to escape before a ban on their vehicles takes effect. The EU gave the trucks until April 16 to leave the bloc and the trucks are still stranded. The line grew to 80 kilometers in the days leading up to the Saturday deadline, with some people stuck for up to 33 hours.

This comes as the EU has banned Russian and Belarusian truckers from entering or remaining in the bloc, with the exception of those transporting medication, mail, or petroleum products. The move is part of a broader set of sanctions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Long lines remained as the midnight deadline approached. A Belarusian driver stated that he still has many kilometers to travel and it's unrealistic, according to BBC. It's unclear what will happen to the tens of thousands of other vehicles from the two countries that are now on EU soil. It's possible that they'll be apprehended by national officials.

Hundreds of trucks are stuck at the border of #Poland and #Belarus because of the sanctions that came into force



Some drivers stay in the direction of the border for more than 30 hours.



The queue has already stretched for about 80 km. pic.twitter.com/MDakEoNBh3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 17, 2022

'Such a move could lead to similar measures being taken against Polish vehicles'

A Polish official representing transport organizations criticised the move and voiced concern that such a move could lead to similar measures being taken against Polish vehicles returning home via Russia and Belarus. Earlier, Jan Buczek, the chairman of Poland's ZMPD, a trade organisation for Polish transport groups stated there's no chance the Belarusian and Russian trucks will all be out of Poland before the deadline. Long lines were also reported at border crossing sites in Lithuania and Latvia, according to The Energy Bulletin.

The fate of the trucks stuck at the border remains unknown. Thousands of vehicles may fail to make it across the border in time, putting them at risk of being impounded by national authorities. Since the migration crisis last year on its borders with the EU last winter, a crossing between Poland and Belarus at Kuznica has been closed.