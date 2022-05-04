In response to the relentless Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Australia on Wednesday announced fresh embargoes against 110 individuals comprising Russian members of parliament as well as senior Ukrainian separatists. In the latest sanctions, Australia has imposed targeted monetary sanctions and travel bans on 76 members of Russia's State Duma and 34 senior members of Ukraine's breakaway regions of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). In a press release, the Australian Foreign Ministry stated that "these Ukrainian separatists have breached the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine through their assertion of governmental authority and without the Ukrainian Government’s authorisation."

The Australian Foreign Ministry further stated that sanctions have been imposed on members of the State Duma because many of them voted in favour of the resolution calling for President Vladimir Putin to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. "And the majority subsequently voted in favour of ratifying one or both treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between the Russian Federation and the so-called “People’s Republics," stated the press release.

Australia has imposed sanctions against 812 individuals & 47 entities so far

Meanwhile, one Duma member, Oleg Matveichev, has been listed for the dissemination of disinformation and propaganda. The Australian administration believes that he, as a mouthpiece for Putin, advocated deceitfully for the payment of reparations for the harm caused by Western sanctions and the war itself. With the latest listings, the Australian government has imposed sanctions against 812 individuals and 47 entities so far in response to Russia’s unjustified invasion of its former Soviet ally. The Australian government also affirmed its unflinching support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the Ukrainian people.

Australia to provide military assistance to Ukraine

It is significant to mention here that Australia has also announced to provide six M777 155mm lightweight towed howitzers and howitzer ammunition to the Ukrainian troops to combat the Russian aggression. The decision was taken on April 27 after the US and the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia requested it to provide heavy artillery weapons and ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 70th on Wednesday.

