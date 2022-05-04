Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: US Says War Inflicted Massive Economic Harm In Western Hemisphere

Pope Francis on Wednesday said that NATO's 'barking' at Russia’s door might have resulted in President Vladimir Putin launching a military offensive in Ukraine. The pontiff stated that he does not think Russia's anger was 'provoked,' adding that it might have however been "facilitated" by the West's approach to initiating the invasion of Ukraine. In his interview with Corriere Della Sera, Pope Francis offered to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring peace between the two warring nations.

The pontiff further added that he is willing to travel to Moscow, however, he hasn't received any response from Kremlin on the same and continues to push for it. In his interview with Corriere Della Sera, the pontiff also noted that he did not plan to visit Ukraine for the time being and had, instead, sent two representatives - Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and Cardinal Michael Czerny, to the war-ravaged nation to indicate close proximity with civilians there. Speaking about his zoom conference with the Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow, Patriarch Kirill on March 16, Pope Francis said Kirill justified the war in the first 20 minutes of the conversation. In response, Pope Francis had said that they are not state clerics and they must not speak the language of politics. However, they must try to bring peace as well as told Kirill to not become "Putin's altar boy." He called the war "terrible" and stated that Russia has taken Donbass, Crimea, Odesa, and the ports on the Black Sea.

