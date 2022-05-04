Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: US Says War Inflicted Massive Economic Harm In Western Hemisphere

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Hungary on Wednesday refuted reports which suggested that Russia had informed them regarding its plan of launching military aggression in Ukraine. The spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed the reports and called them "fake news", Euro News reported. The response of Viktor Orban's spokesperson comes as the local media of Ukraine had reported citing a senior official in Kyiv, who claimed that Hungary knew beforehand about Russia's planned invasion of Ukraine.
Read more here
Amidst the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian shelling at the Avdiyivka Coke Plant has killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 others in the Donetsk region. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military administration, stated that 10 people died and 15 others were injured in the shelling by Russian armed forces on Avdiyivka Coke Plant, Interfax reported. Kyrylenko further warned that the victim toll would likely surge.
According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the attack took place when the workers at the Coke plant were awaiting a shuttle at a bus stop after finishing their shift. Kyrylenko said, "The Russians knew where they were aiming." He further termed Russian shelling at the Avdiyivka Coke Plant a "cynical crime" and asserted that Kremlin will be held accountable for its acts. It is pertinent to note that earlier on April 24, the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant were damaged in the shelling. The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office had, in a Facebook post, announced that Russian armed forces used a multiple launch rocket system, and fired again at the city of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region.
Read more here
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the war in Ukraine has worsened problems in the Western Hemisphere caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising poverty. Concerns about the war decreasing the availability of food and increasing prices have sparked fears of increasing hunger and starvation in other nations. Blinken told the annual Conference of the Americas Luncheon on Tuesday that the effects of the war are being felt after the pandemic inflicted “massive economic harm throughout the region.”
“Now, with the Russian government’s brutal war of aggression on Ukraine, many of these preexisting problems, these preexisting conditions, have been made worse, raising the price of essential commodities throughout the Americas, from fertilizer to wheat to petroleum, cutting off key export markets for many industries in the Americas, and forcing households across the region to make very wrenching choices as the cost of living skyrockets,” Antony Blinken said.
Associated Press
Pope Francis on Wednesday said that NATO's 'barking' at Russia’s door might have resulted in President Vladimir Putin launching a military offensive in Ukraine. The pontiff stated that he does not think Russia's anger was 'provoked,' adding that it might have however been "facilitated" by the West's approach to initiating the invasion of Ukraine. In his interview with Corriere Della Sera, Pope Francis offered to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring peace between the two warring nations.
The pontiff further added that he is willing to travel to Moscow, however, he hasn't received any response from Kremlin on the same and continues to push for it. In his interview with Corriere Della Sera, the pontiff also noted that he did not plan to visit Ukraine for the time being and had, instead, sent two representatives - Cardinal Konrad Krajewski and Cardinal Michael Czerny, to the war-ravaged nation to indicate close proximity with civilians there. Speaking about his zoom conference with the Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow, Patriarch Kirill on March 16, Pope Francis said Kirill justified the war in the first 20 minutes of the conversation. In response, Pope Francis had said that they are not state clerics and they must not speak the language of politics. However, they must try to bring peace as well as told Kirill to not become "Putin's altar boy." He called the war "terrible" and stated that Russia has taken Donbass, Crimea, Odesa, and the ports on the Black Sea.
Read more here