Ban Of Operations In Russia Is 'attempt To Do Something Without Bearing Fruit': Singhvi

Speaking on Moscow's decision of McDonald’s, Apple, Netflix and other enterprises to suspend operations in Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Singhvi censured the move and stated that the decision seems like an “attempt to do something without bearing any fruit”. In a social media post, Singhvi asked how the ban of operations is going to hurt Russia. He claimed that the move would rather give Russian President Vladimir Putin the license to seize their properties and promote local enterprises.

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv, several high profile corporations and brands, including PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucks, announced plans to suspend their operations in Russia. The decision came in response to Moscow launching an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east.

Millions of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential structures in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory. Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the special operation targetted only Ukrainian military infrastructure, and the civilian population was not in danger.

Ukraine urges global businesses to suspend operations with/in Russia

However, amid the escalating tensions between the two countries, a series of companies pulled back from Russia in recent days. Earlier this week, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba even demanded in a defiant tone for foreign companies in America, Europe, and the West to immediately halt operations with Russia over the latter’s military offensive against Ukrainian civilians. In a letter shared on Twitter, Kuleba requested the foreign companies to sever business ties with Moscow in an impassioned tweet.

"Ukraine requests the ethically and socially responsible global businesses to stop or suspend operations with or in Russia, therefore refusing to finance its violence, murders, and crimes against humanity,” Ukraine’s foreign minister asserted on Tuesday.

(Image: PTI/AP)