Beijing Hails Russian-Chinese Cooperation In Resisting 'hegemony'; 'it Has No Boundaries'

China on Wednesday praised its bilateral relations with Russia that it stressed they are based on adherence to the principle of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and non-targeting, and sticking to the aim of promoting democracy in international relations. At a press call on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin hailed mutual cooperation between Russia and China, which he said, “has no boundaries.” Wang also took an indirect swipe at the United States, stating that China and Russia believe in maintaining peace and security, as well as taking joint steps “to resist hegemony.”

"China has been making an effort for peace and will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine in its own way. We will work with other parties toward the general direction of the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and an restoration of peace in Europe at an early date," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin at the press conference on Wednesday, March 30.

'Dialogue and negotiations are the only correct way of Russia-Ukraine conflict settlement': Wang

When asked about China’s role in the ongoing Russia Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said: ”We have always believed that dialogue and negotiations are the only correct way to reach a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.” He went o to add, that there were “positive signals” sent by the two sides in the negotiation.

“We call on both Russia and Ukraine to stick to the course of dialogue and negotiation, work in the same direction and reach consensus on a political resolution,” wang iterated. He also appeared to condemn US President's remarks made against Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during Poland, wherein he suggested a regime change. “This man [Putin] cannot remain in power,” Biden had said during an address at Warsaw’s historic Royal Castle.

“International community should speak and act in a way conducive to dialogue and negotiation, and support Russia and Ukraine in keeping the talks going to bring out peaceful outcomes,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson wang said. “It is important to stay wary of and prevent adding fuel to the fire and raising tensions, which will only impede the diplomatic settlement of the issue,” he went on to add, not mentioning the name of his American counterpart. He stressed that China supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and “is happy to see Russia and Ukraine have dialogue and negotiation.”

Russia-China to hold third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan crisis

China is ready to work with the rest of the international community to uphold common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, and support the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism, he added. Further, the Chinese official informed that Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov will attend the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan in China to discuss the China-US-Russia consultation mechanism on the Afghan crisis. He also informed that China's Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 23rd China-EU Summit with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link on April 1. Despite EU-Russia tensions, the meeting will be crucial for the development of China-EU relations and bilateral dialogue and cooperation, he said.

"The current international situation is unstable and volatile, with rising uncertainties. China and the EU are two major forces for world peace, two major markets for common development, and two major civilizations for humanity’s progress," Wang told reporters. "The two sides EU and China should strengthen strategic communication, enhance mutual trust, build consensus, and conduct dialogue and cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit, and win-win results, so as to promote the sustained and sound development, and inject stability and positive energy into the complex and turbulent international situation."

