Russia's staunch ally Belarus on Sunday, September 25 accused the West and its military alliance NATO of escalating tensions between Moscow and Ukraine. Belarus' foreign minister Vladimir Makei told the UN General Assembly that the war in Ukraine dates back 30 years ago to the end of the Cold War. During those times, said Lavrov, there was no official treaty signed between the two parties but there was — just a “gentlemen’s agreement.” The West, even then, secured its domination and hegemony agendas, Makei asserted, speaking in favour of Russia's war in one of the most vocal support yet.

'Collective West should fully bear responsibility of Ukraine war': Belarus FM

He also slammed the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance [NATO] in the vicinity of Russia's border on the eastern flank. “With its drive to enlarge NATO, the West has essentially trampled upon the indivisibility of security, the vital principle, which states that one party must not seek to achieve its own security at the expense of other parties,” said Vladimir Makei at the UN General Assembly.

“Therefore,” he added, “it is the collective West that should fully bear the responsibility for the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine.”

Makei derided NATO and the West for its unceasing quest to expand its military infrastructure eastward. West has “overlooked the legitimate security interests of both Russia and Belarus," the foreign minister of the country asserted. He launched a scathing attack at NATO for spreading what he labelled as the “illegal wars” worldwide. NATO has participated in the endless wars in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria, said Makei. He continued, that the Alliance has been making attempts to encroach on more territory having snatched "some historical Eastern Slavic and adjacent lands."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had also earlier warned Ukraine that he will not hesitate to join Russia in its military operation against Ukraine if Kyiv's Armed Forces attempted to target Minsk. Lukashenko, a longtime ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, asserted that he would "enter Russia's war" if Ukraine "starts to kill Belarusian people." He alleged that Kyiv had been targetting the military facilities in Belarus, although Belarusian forces intercepted the missiles successfully. Lukashenko also alleged that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been destroying the global security system under the leadership of the US, adding that the Alliance and the Western nations have been working "consistently, methodically and even contrary" to their national interests.