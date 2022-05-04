Belarus Begins Sudden Check Of Reactionary Armed Forces As Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

Belarus' Ministry of Defence announced that a sudden check of reaction forces has begun in the Belarus Armed Forces. It further stated that these efforts do not constitute a threat to surrounding countries and the European Union as a whole. The troops will practice tactics for bringing forces to battle readiness. The duration of the check has not been specified by the Ministry.

As per a press release, the Belarusian Ministry of Defence stated that the military units and subunits of the Belarusian army will be required to practice putting on alert and marching to certain places, as well as conducting combat training tasks. Units and subunits of the military will also be required to operate in unfamiliar terrain in a quickly changing environment, according to local media reports. The Ministry also stated that the current events are one of the most effective types of training troops. They also stated that a large amount of military equipment will be moved as a result of the actions, which may cause traffic congestion.

Belarusian military would be able to participate in operations abroad

A referendum on constitutional changes was held in Belarus at the end of February and according to the revisions, the Belarusian military would be able to participate in operations abroad if it is essential to secure collective security and to keep "international peace and security." At the same time, the country's basic law specifies that military aggression against other states from its territory is prohibited. Earlier, the Belarusian Defence Ministry stated that NATO military exercises are becoming more active and larger in scope in Europe, indicating that the Alliance is contemplating Eastern Europe as a potential battleground.

Russia considers Belarus to be a close ally. In the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in late February and followed joint training between Russia and Belarus, areas of Ukraine bordering Belarus, including the capital Kyiv, came under Russian bombardment. Russia's actions in Ukraine are referred to as a "special military operation" by the Russian government.

Ukraine expressed concerns over missile strikes from Belarus

In the meanwhile, on Monday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry expressed concerns over the enemy initiating missile strikes from Belarus. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Defence Ministry stated that several units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are strengthening the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel districts.

Image: AP