Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU Chief Announces Proposal To Phase Out Russian Oil Imports

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria reported that a drone was spotted near the Mayak television and radio centre during the night of May 3. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the "attempt of a terrorist act" was prevented near the Mayak television and radio centre as it was heavily guarded, NewsMaker reported. The Ministry in the statement highlighted that an investigative-operational group of experts reached the spot and specialists conducted the probe of the location where the drone was spotted and its attached cargo.

The Internal Affairs Ministry of Transnistria said that the five-litre plastic canister containing a brown liquid and a plastic box was estimated to be around 60 centimetres in length and 25 centimetres in diameter and contained 2 kilograms of plastid. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria, the explosives were loaded with detonators, as per the NewsMaker report. The department believes that the drone could have been allegedly launched from the Ukrainian side. Local media had reported that unidentified people using a drone were planning an explosion at a television and radio centre in Mayak. Transnistria has been under the control of separatist authorities since the war with Moldova in 1992. Last week, Police in Transnistria, where Russia has deployed its troops, had reported several explosions hit the Ministry of State Security building, according to AP. No injuries were reported in the alleged attack, which took place in Tiraspol.

Read more here