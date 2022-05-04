Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU Chief Announces Proposal To Phase Out Russian Oil Imports

Quick links:
Embattled Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday appealed to the European nations, as well as Russia to restore his war-ravaged country after the cessation of hostilities. In a recorded video address, at a meeting of executive directors, the Ukrainian leader asserted that while Kyiv "fights for the whole of Europe,” it becomes an obligation on part of the EU and Russia to partake in the rebuilding efforts and restoration of Ukraine after there’s a negotiation on reaching a ceasefire.
“Speaking about the restoration of Ukraine and who should do it, I think that Russia should [participate in this],” said Ukraine’s Zelenskyy on Tuesday.
An oil depot near Russian-occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region was reported on fire after it was allegedly hit by missiles.
The oil depot at #Makiivka was allegedly hit by missiles. pic.twitter.com/FIeWDYNj4g— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2022
An oil depot near #Russian-occupied #Makiivka, #Donetsk region, is on fire. pic.twitter.com/AI6WqS3R1l— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2022
Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba has claimed, "Russia struggles to advance and suffers terrible losses. Thus the desperate missile terror across Ukraine. But we are not afraid and the world should not be afraid either. More sanctions on Russia. More heavy weapons for Ukraine. Russia’s missile terrorism must be punished."
Russia struggles to advance and suffers terrible losses. Thus the desperate missile terror across Ukraine. But we are not afraid and the world should not be afraid either. More sanctions on Russia. More heavy weapons for Ukraine. Russia’s missile terrorism must be punished.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 4, 2022
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said, "Finally, we now propose a ban on Russian oil. Let´s be clear: it will not be easy. But we simply have to work on it.
"We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion. To maximise pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our economies," she said.
Finally, we now propose a ban on Russian oil.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 4, 2022
Let´s be clear: it will not be easy.
But we simply have to work on it.
We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion.
To maximise pressure on Russia, while minimizing the impact on our economies pic.twitter.com/fH2wuKN5t2
The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on Sberbank. Most likely, Moscow Credit Bank and Russian Agri Cultural Bank or Rosselkhozbank will also be disconnected from SWIFT.
In the latest operational update by the Ukrainian armed forces, Kyiv claimed on Wednesday that Russia lost about 24,500 soldiers, 1,077 tanks in the war which entered day 70 on May 4.
On Tuesday, at least three Russian airstrikes hit an electric substation in Lviv, west Ukraine, leading to a power outage. The attack was initially believed to be on a railway network. This is the first strike on the western part of Ukraine in weeks. Meanwhile, bombings have continued in the Azovstal steel plant, where 200 people are still holed up. Around 157 citizens were evacuated through humanitarian corridors yesterday from the metallurgical plant.
Belarus Armed Forces on Wednesday began sudden army exercises to test the "combat readiness" of its forces against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. The tests involve the movement of significant numbers of military vehicles. Belarus has remained a strong ally of Russia. Although it has not participated in the war against Ukraine directly, it has helped Russia by hosting 30,000 Russian troops before the invasion began, BBC reported.
British Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday warned that Russia will make a push to try to seize the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Russia's 22 battalion tactical groups with each group comprising 800 soldiers near Izium in its attempt to advance in the area, UK MoD said in a daily briefing on Twitter.
“Despite struggling to break through Ukrainian defenses and build momentum, Russia highly likely intends to proceed beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk," British intelligence said in its statement.
The European Union is set to announce its sixth sanctions package against Russia. The officials will meet with the ambassadors from the 27 member nations to outline the details before the final approval. The Guardian reported. The commission has reportedly proposed to phase out dependence on Russian oil within 6-8 months.
Yesterday, #Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the village of Molodova, #Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/cH3JBKfLxo— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2022
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria reported that a drone was spotted near the Mayak television and radio centre during the night of May 3. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the "attempt of a terrorist act" was prevented near the Mayak television and radio centre as it was heavily guarded, NewsMaker reported. The Ministry in the statement highlighted that an investigative-operational group of experts reached the spot and specialists conducted the probe of the location where the drone was spotted and its attached cargo.
The Internal Affairs Ministry of Transnistria said that the five-litre plastic canister containing a brown liquid and a plastic box was estimated to be around 60 centimetres in length and 25 centimetres in diameter and contained 2 kilograms of plastid. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria, the explosives were loaded with detonators, as per the NewsMaker report. The department believes that the drone could have been allegedly launched from the Ukrainian side. Local media had reported that unidentified people using a drone were planning an explosion at a television and radio centre in Mayak. Transnistria has been under the control of separatist authorities since the war with Moldova in 1992. Last week, Police in Transnistria, where Russia has deployed its troops, had reported several explosions hit the Ministry of State Security building, according to AP. No injuries were reported in the alleged attack, which took place in Tiraspol.
Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, visited units of defending positions in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Nayev stressed that Ukrainian troops have been reinforced in dangerous areas, UKrinform reported. He called the situation of the territory where the fighting between the two nations is taking place "difficult,", particularly the Izium area in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as Velyka Novosika. He claimed that Russian troops were each day trying to attack Ukrainian forces with battalion tactical groups. According to Nayev, Russian forces have been making use of missile strikes, MLRS fire and artillery fire in the military offensive against Russia.
Amidst the ravaging war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian shelling at the Avdiyivka Coke Plant has killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 others in the Donetsk region. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military administration, stated that 10 people died and 15 others were injured in the shelling by Russian armed forces on Avdiyivka Coke Plant, Interfax reported. Kyrylenko further warned that the victim toll would likely surge.
Yesterday, the National Police of #Ukraine published photos of the aftermath of the strike on a coke plant in #Avdiivka, #Donetsk region.#Russian troops hit a group of workers who were boarding a bus after finishing their shift. At least 10 people were killed. pic.twitter.com/eOUCZQpckD— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 4, 2022
Australia on Tuesday introduced another 110 Russian politicians and individuals to the sanctions lists. This comes atop 76 Russian politicians and 34 “puppet” Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, who are already sanctioned by Canberra, said Marise Payne, Australian Foreign Minister. In all, the Australian government has imposed bans on 812 individuals, including Russian businessmen, lawmakers, and more.
Ukrainian Armed Forces pulled a significant counteroffensive in Kharkiv, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest intelligence report. "This Ukrainian counteroffensive is very unlikely to affect Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Izyum, as the Russians have not been relying on GLOCs from Kharkiv to support their operations in Izyum but have been using routes further to the east and well beyond the most recent Ukrainian counteroffensive’s limit of advance," the report said.
#Kharkiv Update:— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) May 3, 2022
A significant #Ukrainian counteroffensive pushed #Russian forces roughly 40 km east of Kharkiv City. The counteroffensive could set conditions for a broader operation to drive the Russians from most of their positions around the city.https://t.co/MIKDf2mo08 pic.twitter.com/atqFqSnrwQ
Russian oligarch, Oleg Tinkov, who had earlier slammed Moscow's "insane war" in Ukraine on Tuesday said, Russia is "slipping into archaism," The Guardian reported. In an Instagram post, Tinkov said, he has been punished by Putin's regime for his stance, adding that he was forced to sell off his stakes at Tinkoff Bank for "pennies."
Russia has decided to boycott the UN Security Council meeting with the European Union’s Political and Security Committee (PSC) on Wednesday over the war in Ukraine, The Guardian reported. The boycott is a signal of further widening of rift between Russia and the UN.
In the latest development pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, at least 17 people lost their lives on Tuesday after a bus collided with a fuel truck in western Ukraine, as per media reports. The president of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during his daily address to the country on late Tuesday that a "terrible road accident" had transpired in the western Rivne area.
Zelenskyy, during his address, said, "A bus, a car and a fuel truck collided. As of now, there 17 are already dead, but there may be more victims." The president has further expressed his sympathies to the families who have died in the disaster.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, the disaster did not appear to be connected to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, and Zelensky made no reference to the same in his address as well.
Russian war has led to an exodus of 5.5 million to flee from Ukraine. About hundreds of Ukrainians forced to displace amid the war on Tuesday camped out in Mexico City waiting for acceptance by the US government. Steep rise in refuge seekers comes the U.S. government in late March said it would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. As of now, hundreds entered Mexico as tourists in Mexico City or Cancun and flew to Tijuana to wait for a few days to be admitted to the U.S. at a San Diego border crossing on humanitarian parole.
Russian shelling on Tuesday killed 1 and injured 4 others in Kherson Oblast.
⚡️Russian shelling kills 1, injures 4 in Kherson Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022
The rural community of Kochubeyivsky in Kherson Oblast reported late on May 3 that Russia shelled Kherson Oblast earlier in the evening, killing one person and injuring four others.
Ukraine Armed Forces on Tuesday hit two Russian military positions in Snake Island with a Bayraktar-2 drone.
⚡️Ukraine strikes Russian positions on Snake Island.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022
In a video posted to Facebook on May 3, the Ukrainian Operational Command South reported hitting two Russian military positions on the temporarily Russian-occupied Snake Island with a Bayraktar-2 drone.
⚡️Evacuations from Mariupol to resume on May 4.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vershchuk said the Ukrainian government has planned four humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians to Zaporizhzhia on May 4 if all safety conditions are met.
The meeting points are Port City shopping mall in Mariupol at 8 a.m. local time, Lunacharske Circle, close to Berdyansk at 10 a.m., Tokmak at 3 p.m. and the village of Vasylivka at 4 p.m.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 4, 2022
According to the Wall Street Journal, the European Union is set to announce its sixth targetted economic sanctions package against Russia. Citing two EU officials, the publication reported that the package involves a refusal to buy Russian oil within six months following a ban on the purchase of petroleum products, which will be implemented by the end of the year.
As the Russian war aggravates in East Ukraine amid a barrage of sanctions imposed by the West, China has reportedly increased Russian gas imports by 60% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the amount of Russian gas pumped through the Power of Siberia pipeline at the same time last year, Russian energy giant Gazprom on Sunday announced that exports to Beijing have risen significantly under the agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Russia Today reported.
According to a Financial Times report, independent Chinese refineries have been discreetly purchasing Russian oil at a discounted rate. A Shandong-based refinery owner told FT that he has been under-reporting deals with Russian oil dealers in order to avert western sanctions.
French President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call Tuesday with Vladimir Putin, stressed the extreme gravity of the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, and called on the Russian leader to allow evacuations from the Mariupol steel mill to continue, the Elysee Palace said.
Macron urged Russia to rise to the level of its responsibility as a permanent member of the U.S. Security Council by ending this devastating aggression, an Elysee statement said.
It was the first time that the French president has had a conversation with Putin since March 29 — before the discovery of the exactions in the Ukrainian town of Bucha — after multiple telephone talks. The call came three days after Macron last spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Russian on Tuesday struck four different locations in the west Ukrainian city of Lviv. Taking to Telegram, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi urged citizens to take shelter away from potential target areas. Air sirens and car alarms blared in the city, and power supplies were disrupted, Sadovyi wrote in his post. The missile strikes come shortly after reports of reopening foreign embassies in the city emerged.
Hungary on Wednesday refuted reports which suggested that Russia had informed them regarding its plan of launching military aggression in Ukraine. The spokesman for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed the reports and called them "fake news", Euro News reported. The response of Viktor Orban's spokesperson comes as the local media of Ukraine had reported citing a senior official in Kyiv, who claimed that Hungary knew beforehand about Russia's planned invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the war in Ukraine has worsened problems in the Western Hemisphere caused by the coronavirus pandemic, such as rising poverty. Concerns about the war decreasing the availability of food and increasing prices have sparked fears of increasing hunger and starvation in other nations. Blinken told the annual Conference of the Americas Luncheon on Tuesday that the effects of the war are being felt after the pandemic inflicted “massive economic harm throughout the region.”
“Now, with the Russian government’s brutal war of aggression on Ukraine, many of these preexisting problems, these preexisting conditions, have been made worse, raising the price of essential commodities throughout the Americas, from fertilizer to wheat to petroleum, cutting off key export markets for many industries in the Americas, and forcing households across the region to make very wrenching choices as the cost of living skyrockets,” Antony Blinken said.
Associated Press