Belarus Claims To Be Preparing For Response To Potential Western Aggression: Report

Amid the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine, Belarus stated that its Army was preparing to respond to probable aggression from neighbouring Western countries. Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, stated that if the Western countries launch an attack on Minsk, they would face destruction and explosions on their soil too. He also claimed that the number of troops and military equipment, as well as weaponry, has substantially increased in neighbouring nations.

Volfovich further stated that neighbouring Western countries are modernising their military infrastructures. He also stated that military aircraft flights near Belarusian borders are growing more regular and that significant amounts of money is being granted to the defence sector from budgets. "They are aligning their infrastructure with an intention of, most likely, unleashing or planning an assault. I hope ordinary people in Lithuania and Poland are aware of what's happening in Ukraine. I believe they don't want the same because it's unlikely that they'll launch an attack on Belarus, and hostilities will be limited to Minsk only. There will also be destructions, deaths, and explosions in their territories," Volfovich remarked, RIA Novosti reported citing Belarus 1 TV channel.

'Belarus strengthening its army to respond to potential provocation': Official

According to Volfovich, Belarus is strategically investing funds in the growth of its army so that it will be ready to respond appropriately in the case of a provocation. He emphasised that Belarus is preparing its armed forces by conducting organised combat training exercises. "We do not overlook the importance of our borders. Parts of our forces and resources have now reached the southern and western borders, covering particularly risky areas of potential provocations from neighbouring countries," the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus added.

Belarusian President releases list of 'unfriendly countries'

Earlier this month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko released a list of countries that are unfriendly to his country. The list was released on the country's National Internet Portal and includes European countries such as Germany and France. The list covers all of the European Union's members, as well as 12 other countries. However, it does not include the war-ravaged Ukraine. It should be mentioned here that several countries have also imposed sanctions on Belarus for extending support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP