Russia Ukraine War LIVE: US-consigned Military Assistance 'Have Begun Arriving' In Ukraine

Quick links:
Image: AP/INSTA/LEADERVLADIMIRPUTIN/ZELENSKYY_OFFICIAL
Ukraine's President announced to provide temporary housing to internally displaced people, as well as to rebuild & restore all residences and communities that have been impacted by Kremlin's attacks.
The United Nations reports that 90% of the nearly 5 million people that escaped Ukraine are women & children. It may be noted that at the inception of the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had released jailed veterans to join hands with the country's security forces and urged the males and youth of the country to pick up arms and fight back Kremlin forces on their homeland.
Having released numerous videos affirming that he had not fled Ukraine amid a war, an embattled Zelenskyy asked Ukraine's men and young adults to combat Russians in whatever way possible.
As per reports, despite being outgunned and outnumbered, Ukraine inflicted more casualties in 24 hours than Russia suffered over eight years of engagements in Syria. The Kremlin admitted that the deputy commander of the VIII Army Major General Vladimir Frolov has been killed in the military clash in the southern port city of Ukraine, Mariupol.
"This is a catastrophic situation: people are starving to death," said David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Program (WFP). Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conceded that the situation in Mariupol continues to remain 'extremely severe'. He also warned peace talks with the Kremlin would be declined if Russian troops killed defenders or further damaged the war-ravaged city.
"The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol), will put an end to any negotiations," Zelenskyy said. He also said that there are only 'two ways to influence' the situation. 'Either Ukraine's partners give it all necessary heavy weapons' to unblock the siege or a 'negotiation path'.
At the latest, Russian troops have resumed scattered missile attacks on the capital city of Ukraine, among other eastern cities. With death reports from Kharkiv and Kyiv, Putin's forces have warned against stepping up missile bombardment following the sinking of its missile cruiser- Moskva.
At the inception of the war on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin had accused the Volodymyr Zelenskyy administration of clandestinely building a plutonium-based dirty bomb. It has been seven weeks since then and now, is a complete opposite narrative, Zelenskyy has warned the world against a potential Russian nuclear attack.
At present, Russia has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal with almost 6,257 weapons. Appearing in a CNN interview on Friday, Zelenskyy said that the world must be prepared to see Russia using tactical or low-grade nuclear weapons as it fails to annex major cities. Zelenskyy’s remarks came days after Putin warned the west of “dire consequences” in case they directly intervene in Ukraine. It was reported that the KGB spy turned politician Putin has put his Nuclear Forces on alert, indirectly signalling his readiness to press the nuclear button.
However, the threat of nuclear war is less likely given the fact that no nation wants the mass destruction of its population. Despite repeated calls by Zelenskyy, the west has still not agreed on imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to fear that, it may give Putin a reason to fire nukes.
Germany on Saturday stated that the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving via train each day has decreased by nearly 70 per cent. German Minister for Transport Volker Wissing, on Saturday at a press conference, said that Berlin will continue to accept the Ukrainians seeking refuge in the European nation and escaping the assault within their homeland. The German government has registered nearly 147,000 Ukrainians so far since Russia’s military invasion that started on February 24.
“The number of people fleeing to Germany by train has fallen significantly compared to the peak at the beginning of the war – from around 8,200 to the current 2,500 people per day," Volker Wissing told German broadcaster RND.
"We continue to keep the logistics and transport structures in place, however, because … (we) can experience an increase in the number of refugees at any time. We must expect further escalation and be prepared. People who are in need in Ukraine should be able to find refuge in Germany,” Wissing added.
⚡️US military assistance shipments "have begun arriving" in Ukraine, White House official tells CNN on April 16.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 17, 2022
The assistance includes 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 155 mm Howitzer cannons, and 300 more Switchblade drones.
According to the #UN, more than 100,000 civilians in #Mariupol suffer from a lack of food, water and heating.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 16, 2022
"This is a catastrophic situation: people are starving to death," said David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Program (WFP). pic.twitter.com/OddHy3EENg
Nationalist militants and foreign mercenaries blocked by the Russian Armed Forces at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol have until Sunday to lay down arms and surrender, Col . Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said.
"Considering the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces propose that militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries stop all hostilities and lay down arms starting from 06:00 Moscow time [ 03:00 GMT] on April 17, 2022," Mizintsev said.
He added that all those who lay down arms are guaranteed life.
According to Mizintsev, the nationalists and mercenaries at Azovstal are "persistently demanding permission from the authorities in Kyiv to lay down their arms and surrender. At the same time, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities categorically forbid doing this and are threatening [them] with subsequent executions."
Mizintsev pointed out that, on Saturday, April 16, there was a sharp increase in the intensity of radio communications by militants of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries at Azovstal.