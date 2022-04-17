Russia Ukraine War LIVE: US-consigned Military Assistance 'Have Begun Arriving' In Ukraine

At the inception of the war on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin had accused the Volodymyr Zelenskyy administration of clandestinely building a plutonium-based dirty bomb. It has been seven weeks since then and now, is a complete opposite narrative, Zelenskyy has warned the world against a potential Russian nuclear attack.

How likely is it for Putin to press the nuclear button?

At present, Russia has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal with almost 6,257 weapons. Appearing in a CNN interview on Friday, Zelenskyy said that the world must be prepared to see Russia using tactical or low-grade nuclear weapons as it fails to annex major cities. Zelenskyy’s remarks came days after Putin warned the west of “dire consequences” in case they directly intervene in Ukraine. It was reported that the KGB spy turned politician Putin has put his Nuclear Forces on alert, indirectly signalling his readiness to press the nuclear button.

However, the threat of nuclear war is less likely given the fact that no nation wants the mass destruction of its population. Despite repeated calls by Zelenskyy, the west has still not agreed on imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine due to fear that, it may give Putin a reason to fire nukes.

