Belarus Deploys Over 50 Units Of Military Equipment To Ukrainian Border: Report

More than 50 units of military equipment were transferred from Grodno to Brest Oblast in Belarus on June 2, according to media reports. The equipment brought on vehicles marked with red squares, according to Ukrainian Pravda, belonged to the Belarus Armed Forces. It is worth noting that, earlier on May 30, state news agency BelTA announced that Belarus will undertake military mobilisation drills in the Gomel region in June and July.

Notably, Belarus' Gomel area borders Ukraine in the south and, in places, the exclusion zone surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear plant catastrophe. It shares a border with Russia to the east. Between June 22-July 1, planned exercises with military commissariats and armed forces will be held, BelTA reported quoting Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel area.

"Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service," Krivonosov stated, according to BelTA.

Military training for territorial defence groups will take place from June 28 to July 16, according to Krivonosov. Belarus, a strong Russian ally, stated in March that its military forces were not participating in what Moscow refers to as its "special operation" in Ukraine, but it did act as a staging area for Russia to transfer thousands of troops across the border on February 24. On May 26, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko established a new military command for the country's southern border with Ukraine.

Lukashenko issued orders to form a "people's militia" in country

On May 26, Belarus' self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko announced the establishment of a new operational command, the Southern, in the Belarusian armed forces, and hinted at a possible war in the country. On May 27, Lukashenko issued orders to organise a "people's militia" in the country.

According to several media reports, Belarusian rescuers are also preparing to work in "unique conditions" and will receive firearms in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the Russian government is using Belarusian territory as a launch pad for missile attacks on civilian Ukrainian cities and the deployment of armed soldiers. Belarus, Russia's closest ally, also provides arms to the country.

Image: AP