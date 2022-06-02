Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Blinken Authorises Additional $700 Mn In Military Aid For Ukraine

Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country's army is losing up to 100 soldiers every day. In an interview with the US Newsmax television channel that 500 service members are getting injured each day too. He said, "The situation is very difficult; we’re losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and something around 500 people as wounded in action. So we are holding our defensive perimeters."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter, "As directed by POTUS, I am authorizing $700 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses against Russia’s senseless war of choice. We stand #UnitedwithUkraine."
US President Joe Biden's administration is planning to sell Ukraine at least four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia.
According to Ukrainian officials, Russian cruise missiles have struck a railway in western Ukraine. The strikes occurred near the Beskyd tunnel in the Carpathian mountains, not far from the Slovakian border. This is the second time Russian cruise missiles have attacked the route. According to Maksym Kozytskyi, the chief of the Lviv region military administration, two individuals were injured.
CEO of state-owned Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Kamyshin, stated, "We are checking out the level of infrastructure damage. There are no victims among the railway workers. Three passenger trains are delayed. They are in safe places, and passengers are safe."
On June 2, US President Joe Biden will meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House to discuss the next steps in the Ukraine conflict. Biden will attend a meeting with Stoltenberg and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, to discuss NATO's next meeting in Spain.
Serhiy Hayday, the commander of the regional military administration in Luhansk stated that street combat continues in the eastern city of Severodonetsk, although Russian forces currently control almost 80% of the city. According to Hayday, the remaining sections of the Luhansk region under Ukrainian control are being shelled, although local volunteers have delivered humanitarian supplies to many communities and evacuated civilians.
Hayday said, "On some streets, our defenders are successful. Six Russian soldiers have been captured."
Further, according to the Ukrainian official, the neighbouring city of Lysychansk is under Ukrainian hands. "This is a militarily advantageous position. The location of the city on a hill gives many opportunities. The city's defense is strong."