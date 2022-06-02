Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Blinken Authorises Additional $700 Mn In Military Aid For Ukraine

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian cruise missiles have struck a railway in western Ukraine. The strikes occurred near the Beskyd tunnel in the Carpathian mountains, not far from the Slovakian border. This is the second time Russian cruise missiles have attacked the route. According to Maksym Kozytskyi, the chief of the Lviv region military administration, two individuals were injured.

CEO of state-owned Ukrainian Railways, Oleksandr Kamyshin, stated, "We are checking out the level of infrastructure damage. There are no victims among the railway workers. Three passenger trains are delayed. They are in safe places, and passengers are safe."