Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the Belarusian Prime Minister has confirmed that his country is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko also claimed that both countries have set up joint programmes to work amid Western sanctions that have made sales of weapons more difficult, the Kyiv Independent reported. Meanwhile, Belarusian army chief Viktor Gulevich has also announced the deployment of the country's special forces along the border citing "threats" from Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to reports, Belarus has been conducting military drills along its border with Ukraine since the beginning of May. Notably, Belarus has been Russia's closest ally since the latter launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine on February 24. Speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit on May 17, the Belarusian President urged the Russia-led military alliance to remain unified and also blamed the West for dragging the ongoing war. Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) and its partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, have resolved to propose that Russia and Belarus be suspended from the World Customs Organisation (WCO) - an intergovernmental alliance which works on customs-related matters.

Belarus accuses NATO of showing military might

The European Union and its member states also reiterated their support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression, demanding for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence to be respected. According to the EU, the unjustified invasion raises concerns about Russia's commitment to international institutions, laws, and regulations. Furthermore, Belarusian President Lukashenko claimed that NATO is aggressively building up military muscles along the country's western frontiers and that the alliance is also bringing formerly neutral countries into its fold.

Belarus claims to have purchased missiles & weapons from Russia

It is significant to mention here that the Belarusian government has also claimed to have purchased Iskander short-range ballistic missiles and S-400 air defence systems from Russia. Belarusian President Lukashenko stated that he negotiated a deal with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and purchased as many Iskander missiles and S-400 systems as his country required. Notably, Belarus has also come under severe sanctions by the West for helping Russia since it launched an unjustified invasion of Ukraine in late February.

(Image: AP)