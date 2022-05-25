Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian Defenders Retreat As Russian Forces Seize Svitlodarsk

Quick links:
An adviser to Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boychenko, Petro Andryushchenko, on Tuesday informed that Ukrainian rescue workers have discovered over 200 bodies in the rubble of a high-rise apartment in Mariupol. "During the dismantling of the blockages of a high-rise building near the suburban gas station about 200 bodies were found dead in the basement under the blockages with a high degree of decomposition. Due to the refusal of locals to collect and pack the bodies of the dead, the Russian Ministry of Emergency left the worksite," Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine Armed Forces in its war briefing on Tuesday claimed to have killed at least 180 Russian troops in Ukraine. In addition, the tactical defenders also destroyed two tanks, five armoured personnel carriers, and three mortars among many more.
⚡️Ukraine's Military: up to 180 Russian troops killed, 19 pieces of equipment destroyed in east on May 24.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 25, 2022
Ukraine’s Operational Tactical Group “East” reported on Facebook that in its area of command Russian forces carried out three attacks on May 24.
Ukraine's first lady Elena Zelenska on Tuesday addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) bringing to notice the dire humanitarian in Ukraine amid the burgeoning Russian war. "We have more than 200 destroyed hospitals - we began to rescue the most vulnerable," Zelenska said. She showed the participants photos of Ukrainian cities before and after the Russian attack, as well as photos of Ukrainians wounded in the Russian shelling.
At least eight more Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Wagner group, have been accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine. According to NEXTA, criminal cases have been initiated against the eight invaders, who have alleged tortured and killed civilians in Russia-occupied Kyiv.
🇫🇷#French Caesar howitzers are already at the frontline— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 24, 2022
As Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny stated, #Ukrainian artillerymen quickly mastered the new self-propelled guns, in fact, in 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/tjs2Mt9lS9
Lithuanian Defence Ministry on Tuesday informed that it will accept injured Ukrainian soldiers for "treatment and rehabilitation in the coming weeks."
Anusauskas also said Lithuania will continue to provide training and military equipment to Ukraine.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 24, 2022
Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán has declared a state of emergency in his country since midnight on May 25 in response to the conflict in Ukraine and the possible economic crisis.
The Prime Minister stated that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict "poses a persistent threat to Hungary," as well as the country's energy and financial stability. He further said that the EU's hostility and sanctions against Russia had resulted in a massive economic shock and a dramatic increase in prices. He also said the world is on the verge of a financial collapse.
The EU Council authorized the fourth tranche of aid to Ukraine, aimed at bolstering the Ukrainian army's capabilities and stability in the face of Russian aggression. As a result, the overall amount of funding will be 2 billion euros.
The #EU Council approved the fourth tranche of assistance to #Ukraine to support the capabilities and stability of the #Ukrainian army, defending itself from #Russian aggression. Thus, the total amount of this support will amount to 2 billion euros. pic.twitter.com/jTFyg7JtK5— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 24, 2022
The United States Treasury Department on Wednesday refused to extend its waiver that allows Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to US bondholders.
⚡️US ends key waiver on Russian debt payments.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 24, 2022
The U.S. Treasury Department said it will not extend a waiver that allows Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to U.S. bondholders, which could push Russia closer to default.
The waiver is set to expire May 25.
The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Tuesday informed that Russian troops have seized the contested town of Svitlodarsk in the eastern Donbass region. "About 10,000 civilians remain in occupied Svitlodarsk," Kyrylenko said. "No more than 30% of the population left the city. Today, May 24, the Russian army entered Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region. Russian flags have already been hoisted there," Kyrylenko said.