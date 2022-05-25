Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian Defenders Retreat As Russian Forces Seize Svitlodarsk

The Russian war has now stepped into day 91 with a worrying death toll in Ukraine. Moscow claimed that the 'special operation' was begun to stop 'genocide' in east Ukraine. The EC President has accused Russia of "weaponizing" food supplies as Moscow refused to step back from the Black Sea ports. Meanwhile, pro-Russian authorities in Kherson requested a military base in the area.

07:57 IST, May 25th 2022
Mariupol authorities discover over 200 bodies in the rubble of high-rise

 An adviser to Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boychenko, Petro Andryushchenko, on Tuesday informed that Ukrainian rescue workers have discovered over 200 bodies in the rubble of a high-rise apartment in Mariupol. "During the dismantling of the blockages of a high-rise building near the suburban gas station about 200 bodies were found dead in the basement under the blockages with a high degree of decomposition. Due to the refusal of locals to collect and pack the bodies of the dead, the Russian Ministry of Emergency left the worksite," Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram. 

 

07:23 IST, May 25th 2022
Ukraine's military claims to have killed up to 180 Russian troops on May 24

Ukraine Armed Forces in its war briefing on Tuesday claimed to have killed at least 180 Russian troops in Ukraine. In addition, the tactical defenders also destroyed two tanks, five armoured personnel carriers, and three mortars among many more. 

 

06:56 IST, May 25th 2022
Ukraine's First Lady describes humanitarian situation in Ukraine at WEF

Ukraine's first lady Elena Zelenska on Tuesday addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) bringing to notice the dire humanitarian in Ukraine amid the burgeoning Russian war. "We have more than 200 destroyed hospitals - we began to rescue the most vulnerable," Zelenska said. She showed the participants photos of Ukrainian cities before and after the Russian attack, as well as photos of Ukrainians wounded in the Russian shelling.

 

06:48 IST, May 25th 2022
Eight more Russian soldiers accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine

At least eight more Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Wagner group, have been accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine. According to NEXTA, criminal cases have been initiated against the eight invaders, who have alleged tortured and killed civilians in Russia-occupied Kyiv. 

06:40 IST, May 25th 2022
Ukraine Armed Forces share images of French howitzers from frontlines

 

06:35 IST, May 25th 2022
Lithuania to accept wounded Ukrainian soldiers for treatment 'in coming weeks'

Lithuanian Defence Ministry on Tuesday informed that it will accept injured Ukrainian soldiers for "treatment and rehabilitation in the coming weeks." 

 

05:44 IST, May 25th 2022
Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán declares a state of emergency due to war in Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán has declared a state of emergency in his country since midnight on May 25 in response to the conflict in Ukraine and the possible economic crisis.

The Prime Minister stated that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict "poses a persistent threat to Hungary," as well as the country's energy and financial stability. He further said that the EU's hostility and sanctions against Russia had resulted in a massive economic shock and a dramatic increase in prices. He also said the world is on the verge of a financial collapse.

05:44 IST, May 25th 2022
EU Council approves the fourth tranche of aid to Ukraine

The EU Council authorized the fourth tranche of aid to Ukraine, aimed at bolstering the Ukrainian army's capabilities and stability in the face of Russian aggression. As a result, the overall amount of funding will be 2 billion euros.

 

05:44 IST, May 25th 2022
US scraps key waiver on Russian debt

The United States Treasury Department on Wednesday refused to extend its waiver that allows Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to US bondholders.

 

05:41 IST, May 25th 2022
Russian troops seize contested town of Svitlodarsk

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Tuesday informed that Russian troops have seized the contested town of Svitlodarsk in the eastern Donbass region. "About 10,000 civilians remain in occupied Svitlodarsk," Kyrylenko said. "No more than 30% of the population left the city. Today, May 24, the Russian army entered Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region. Russian flags have already been hoisted there," Kyrylenko said. 

