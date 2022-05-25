Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian Defenders Retreat As Russian Forces Seize Svitlodarsk

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán has declared a state of emergency in his country since midnight on May 25 in response to the conflict in Ukraine and the possible economic crisis.

The Prime Minister stated that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict "poses a persistent threat to Hungary," as well as the country's energy and financial stability. He further said that the EU's hostility and sanctions against Russia had resulted in a massive economic shock and a dramatic increase in prices. He also said the world is on the verge of a financial collapse.