Belarusian Singer Sentenced To 3 Years Of 'restricted Freedom' For Singing Ukrainian Song

Popular Belarusian singer Mieryjem Hierasimienka has been sentenced to three years of restricted freedom for singing a Ukrainian song in a bar in Belarus capital Minsk. According to Sky News, the country’s exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya talked about how the singer popularly known as Meryem Hera was sentenced by the Belarusian authorities after going on trial for singing the Ukrainian song. Belarus has been a close ally of Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Three years for a song. It tells you everything about the repressions in Belarus. Singer Mieryjem Hierasimienka has been sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom for singing a 🇺🇦 song in a bar. But I know that Belarusians will continue to support Ukraine no matter the cost. pic.twitter.com/h9hkca4ls6 — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) January 20, 2023

According to Radio Free Europe, the song in question belonged to the popular Ukrainian group Okean Elzy. Hera sang the song in a Minsk bar in August 2022 and was arrested immediately after it. The singer was initially sentenced to 15 days in jail before a criminal case was lodged against her. The Belarusian authorities accused her of “actively participating in group actions that grossly violate public order."

On the evening of August 3, the 28-year-old sang a beautiful rendition of the Ukrainian song, “Obiymy”, meaning “Hug”. The song belongs to the Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy. The video of the song went viral instantly and grabbed the attention of many including the Belarusian authorities. On August 4, the authorities arrested the 28-year-old singer along with the owner of the Minsk bar.

According to the Voice of Belarus, the singer was questioned and released until the trial began on August 8. Some pro-government Telegram channels even went on to claim that part of the singer's income was going toward the Ukrainian Army. The authoritarian Belarusian regime has been an ardent supporter of Moscow in the war.