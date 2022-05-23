Belarusians were one of the first responders to the Ukrainian President’s calls for foreign fighters when Russia began its offensive in February. Stuck amidst a political crisis themselves, they were united by the belief that battling for Kyiv’s sovereignty could help them resist ‘dictator’ President Alexander Lukashenko.

Last year, Lukashenko was elected as the country’s president in a vote that was deemed rigged and triggered widespread protests.

(Image: AP)

Early in the conflict, Russia used Belarusian territories to launch offensives and assaults against Ukraine. Lukashenko also stood by his ally, for which Putin rewarded him by bankrolling millions of dollars in loans and cheap energy. Interestingly, Lukashenko while speaking of Putin referred to him as his ‘big brother'

Poland is the base for battle

For many of the Belarusians, their base is in Poland, a country on NATO's eastern flank that borders Belarus and Ukraine, as reported by VOA. Many are already present in the country while others are using it for a brief halt before they plunge into the Ukrainian war. Poland had long been a haven for pro-democracy Belarusian dissidents before becoming a prime refugee centre for seeing Ukrainians.

"We understand that it's a long journey to free Belarus and the journey starts in Ukraine," Vadim Prokopiev, a 50-year-old who used to run restaurants in Minsk told The Associated Press. He fled the country after a rumour spread that he would be arrested for saying publicly that the government wasn't doing enough for small businesses.

"When the Ukraine war will be eventually over, our war will just start. It is impossible to free the country of Belarus without driving Putin's fascist troops out of Ukraine," he added.

Prokopiev heads a unit called "Pahonia" that has been training recruits.

(Image: AP)

"If Putin is defeated, Lukashenko will be defeated," Pavel Kukhta, another Belarusian fighter who has already fought in Donbass in 2014, was quoted by The Associated Press as saying. Kukhta said his half brother, Nikita Krivtsov, was found dead by hanging in a wooded area outside Minsk in 2020. While authorities, denied any involvement, he believes that his brother was killed for joining anti-Lukashenko protests.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from AP)

