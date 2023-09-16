Biden Administration Delays Decision On Shipment Of Long-range Missiles To Ukraine

Biden administration reportedly has no plans to announce its decision regarding the shipment of longer-range missiles requested by Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelensky's upcoming visit to Washington. This information comes from a source familiar with the issue, who spoke with Axios. This information sheds a light on the uncertainty shrouding a critical aspect of U.S.-Ukraine relations.

Ukraine had high hopes that President Biden would greenlight the delivery of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), a surface-to-surface guided missile system with a substantial range of up to approximately 190 miles. According to a Ukrainian officials, the expectation was for this announcement to occur during Zelensky's visit next week.

Biden administration hasn't made up its mind

The issue of supplying ATACMS was raised by Ukrainian officials during Secretary of State Tony Blinken's recent visit to Kyiv. However, it appears that within the Biden administration, there is an ongoing debate regarding the provision of these longer-range missiles.

The White House has opted not to comment on the matter, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation. One element of this geopolitical puzzle is the Kremlin's stern warning against supplying longer-range missiles to Ukraine, deeming it a red line. It's worth noting, though, that the U.S. and its allies have previously provided other weapons that drew similar warnings from Moscow without triggering a major escalation.

Furthermore, the United Kingdom and France have already delivered long-range "Storm Shadow" missiles to Ukraine, which boast a range of up to 150 miles. President Zelensky's visit to Washington is scheduled for next week, during which he is set to hold meetings with President Biden at the White House and engage with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Prior to his Washington visit, Zelensky will be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The central focus of Zelensky's trip to the U.S. is to engage with both Republicans and Democrats regarding U.S. aid to Ukraine. However, it's worth noting that divisions within Congress, particularly among Republicans, have been growing concerning the future of U.S. assistance to Ukraine. As the Biden administration deliberates the crucial decision regarding missile shipments, it stands as a significant subplot in the broader narrative of international relations and security dynamics in the region.