After Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address in the United States' Congress, US President Joe Biden came forward to call it a 'significant speech'. Agreeing with the allegations put against Russia, the American President highlighted how devastation was unfolding in Ukraine. He cited the example of a Ukrainian hospital being held hostage by Russian troops.

Reiterating that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will pay a heavy price, Biden said that the US was making sure that the President Zelenskyy-led country does not become a victim. "When the Russian invasion happened, Ukraine already had weapons to fight back. 800 million dollar assistance was provided back then. 1 billion dollar assistance was given this week. 7,000 million small guns, machine guns have been given as part of the new assistance package," the US President said, adding that it would be a 'long and difficult' battle.

'We will stand by Ukraine': POTUS

US President Joe Biden went on to say that the US stands with Ukraine in this battle against Russia. He announced the signing of a new assistance package. An amount of 800 million dollars is being given to the military as part of the package to Ukraine. This includes anti-air systems, anti-tank weapons, transport helicopters, armed patrol boats, radar systems, secure communications equipment, tactical gear and Satellite imagery and analysis capacity.

"At the request of President Zelenskyy, we have identified and are helping Ukraine acquire additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems and the munitions for those systems," the US President said.

President Zelenskyy seeks help for Ukraine against Russia

The development comes after President Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress. In his address to the elected leaders at the Capitol Visitor Center, Zelenskyy outlined how Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for a thousand people.

"Russian troops have already fired a thousand missiles at Ukraine, bombs and drones were used to kill us with precision. This is the terror Europe had not witnessed in 80 years, and we are asking for an answer to this terror from the whole world...Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-flying zone over Ukraine?" he further said.

Putting forth an alternative, Zelenskyy said, "You know the kind of Defense System we need. You know how much depends on the ability to use aircraft, powerful and strong aviation to protect our people, our land and our freedom. Aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe, and you know that you have them.''

Image: AP